HARRISBURG – The past week was especially rough for Armstrong County, as 14 residents died from coronavirus-related illnesses.
According to the state Department of Health, Armstrong County’s death totals surged from 312 to 326 over the past seven days. The number of COVID-19 cases in the county also increased from 14,787 to 14,960 in the same time span.
While Armstrong County saw its death toll jump in the past week, Clarion County’s totals held steady at 193 fatalities during the pandemic. Cases in the county rose from 7,995 to 8,055.
One new death was reported in Jefferson County in the past week, pushing the number of deaths in the county to 210. COVID-19 cases in the county increased from 8,594 to 8,733.
Venango County reported two new deaths over the past seven days, raising the county’s death toll to 227 as coronavirus cases in the county increased from 10,962 to 11,063.
Ten Butler County residents died from virus-related illnesses in the past week. The county has now lost 695 people to the virus, as cases increased from 43,219 to 43,632.
And in Forest County, the number of COVID-19 cases rose from 2,168 to 2,203, as deaths there held steady at 34.
On the vaccine front, as of Tuesday, just under 18.5 million vaccination doses had been administered in Pennsylvania, with 7,189,758 residents fully vaccinated and 8,144,219 residents partially vaccinated. Another 3,145, 979 booster doses have also been administered in the state.
Overall, 61.6 percent of Pennsylvania residents are fully vaccinated, with another 10.8 percent partially vaccinated.
Locally, Forest County leads the way with 71.3 percent of eligible residents vaccinated, and 6.6 percent partially vaccinated.
Butler County is next, with 64.1 percent of residents fully vaccinated, and 8.5 percent partially vaccinated.
Armstrong County follows with 61.3 percent fully vaccinated, and 7.1 percent partially vaccinated.
Jefferson County reported 49.4 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, with 5.3 percent partially vaccinated.
Venango County was next at 47.2 percent of residents fully vaccinated and 7.7 percent partially vaccinated.
And Clarion County continued to trail local counties, with 44.6 percent of residents fully vaccinated and 6.1 percent partially vaccinated.
Only eight counties in the state have a lower percentage of fully vaccinated residents: Snyder County, 44 percent; Susquehanna, 42.6 percent; Juniata County, 41.6 percent; Bradford County, 40.6 percent; Bedford County, 37.9 percent; Potter County, 37.8; Fulton County, 31.2 percent; and Philadelphia County, 15.3 percent.