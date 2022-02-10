HARRISBURG – The past week saw numerous local residents killed by COVID-19, as caseloads around the area continued to rise.
In Clarion County, five more residents died from virus-related ailments, raising the county’s death toll to 193 during the pandemic. The total number of coronavirus cases in the county also increased from 7,869 to 7,995 in the past week.
Eleven Armstrong County residents died from COVID-19 in the past seven days, with the county’s death totals now reaching 312. Cases in the county increased from 14,611 to 14,787 in the past week.
Butler County reported 14 virus-related deaths over the last week. The county has lost 685 residents to the virus during the pandemic, as cases there rose from 42,590 to 43,219.
In Venango County, six additional deaths were recorded in the past week, pushing the county’s pandemic total to 225. The number of COVID-19 cases in the county increased from 10,813 to 10,962.
Five deaths were reported in Jefferson County in the past seven days, with the county’s death toll now standing at 209. Cases in the county also increased from 8,403 to 8,594.
And in Forest County, no new deaths were reported in the past week, where 34 residents have died so far during the pandemic. The county saw its caseload increase from 2,140 to 2,168.
Vaccine rates in most local counties continue to lag behind the overall state rate of 61.3 percent of all eligible residents fully vaccinated, and an additional 10.9 percent partially vaccinated.
As of last Friday, Clarion County trailed other counties in the area with only 44.5 percent of residents fully vaccinated and 6.2 percent partially vaccinated.
Clarion County had lower vaccination rates than Venango County, which stood at 47 percent fully vaccinated and 7.8 percent partially vaccinated; and Jefferson County, with 49.2 percent fully vaccinated and 5.4 percent partially vaccinated.
Armstrong County fell just below the overall state rate with 61 percent of residents fully vaccinated and 7.2 percent partially vaccinated. Butler County stood at 63.9 percent fully vaccinated and 8.6 percent partially vaccinated. And Forest County again led the way with 71.2 percent fully vaccinated and 6.6 percent partially vaccinated.
While COVID-19 continues to hit the local area hard, statewide news is different.
“Weekly COVID-19 trends in Pennsylvania are continuing to move in the right direction,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said on Tuesday. “Continuing this trend requires a combination of simple prevention measures, personal responsibility and prompt action. Get vaccinated and boosted; wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status; get tested and stay home when you don’t feel well; and seek appropriate treatment when you’re sick.”
According to the CDC, as of Monday, Feb. 7, 75.9 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. The state Department of Health noted that during the past week 122,642 vaccine doses were administered, including 50,215 booster doses and 16,067 pediatric doses.
From Monday, Jan. 31 through Sunday, Feb. 6, the daily average number of cases was 5,487 in the state.
The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Feb. 7 was 25.8 percent lower than on Jan. 31. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 20.1 percent and 17.1 percent, respectively.
Approximately 17.3 percent of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients, and 27.6 percent of all ventilators statewide are in use.