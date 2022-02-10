HARRISBURG – COVID-19 caseloads around the area are continue to rise as more deaths are reported.
Five deaths were reported in Jefferson County in the past seven days, with the county’s total now standing at 209. Cases in the county increased from 8,403 to 8,594.
In Clarion County, five more five additional deaths were reported, raising the county’s total to 193. The total number of coronavirus cases in the county also increased from 7,869 to 7,995 in the past week.
Forest County reported no new deaths in the past week. The county saw its caseload increase from 2,140 to 2,168.
Vaccine rates in most local counties continue to lag behind the overall state rate of 61.3 percent of all eligible residents fully vaccinated, and an additional 10.9 percent partially vaccinated.
As of last Friday, Clarion County reported 44.5 percent of residents fully vaccinated and 6.2 percent partially vaccinated.
Jefferson County reports 49.2 percent fully vaccinated and 5.4 percent partially vaccinated.
Forest County reported 71.2 percent fully vaccinated and 6.6 percent partially vaccinated.
While COVID-19 continues to hit the local area hard, statewide news is different.
“Weekly COVID-19 trends in Pennsylvania are continuing to move in the right direction,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said on Tuesday. “Continuing this trend requires a combination of simple prevention measures, personal responsibility and prompt action. Get vaccinated and boosted; wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status; get tested and stay home when you don’t feel well; and seek appropriate treatment when you’re sick.”
According to the CDC, as of Monday, Feb. 7, 75.9 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. The state Department of Health noted that during the past week 122,642 vaccine doses were administered, including 50,215 booster doses and 16,067 pediatric doses.
From Monday, Jan. 31, through Sunday, Feb. 6, the daily average number of cases was 5,487 in the state.
The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Feb. 7, was 25.8 percent lower than on Jan. 31. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 20.1 percent and 17.1 percent, respectively.
Approximately 17.3 percent of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients, and 27.6 percent of all ventilators statewide are in use.