KITTANNING – Jury trials are being suspended for the time being at the Armstrong County Courthouse due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the county.
In an announcement made this week, Armstrong County Court of Common Pleas President Judge James J. Panchik said that starting on Monday, jury trials would be suspended through the remainder of January.
“In light of the the recent steep increase in COVID-19 cases, Judge Panchik determined that the interest in public safety necessitated the suspension of jury trials,” a press release from the county courts stated. “Bringing in excess of 100 citizens into the courtroom presents too much of a risk of super-spread of the virus.”
Officials said that other court operations would continue under COVID protocols, which include social distancing and mask use.