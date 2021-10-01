RIMERSBURG – Due to an influx of positive COVID-19 cases, Union High School announced that students will be dismissed early on Friday, and the school will move to remote education through at least a part of next week.
According to posts on its website and Facebook page, the district was made aware late Friday morning "of several positive cases of COVID which have resulted in quarantining of staff members necessary in performing key functions at Union High School."
Without those individuals present to perform their duties, the district informed parents that high school students only will be dismissed early at 11 a.m. today, Friday, Oct. 1.
"Union High School will be operating remotely next week on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as we reevaluate our status on Wednesday," the post states. "We hope to return to in-person instruction on Thursday, but further information will be provided next week as it is available."
Unless the school's status changes, Sligo Elementary will operate in-person as normal.