HARRISBURG – The continuing surge of coronavirus cases has hit local counties hard over the past two weeks, according to information supplied by the state Department of Heath.
In the past two weeks alone, 14 new COVID-related deaths have been reported in Clarion County, 22 in Armstrong County and 19 in Jefferson County.
Over the last 14 days, Clarion County saw its death toll rise from 147 during the pandemic to 161, as the total number of coronavirus cases in the county jumped from 5,913 to 6,295.
Armstrong County death totals increased from 228 to 250 in the past two weeks, as cases there rose from 10,405 to 11,196.
The number of deaths increased from 146 to 164 in Jefferson County in the past 14 days, as cases reported in the county rose from 6,106 to 6,557.
Butler County added 34 deaths to its rolls, which now stand at 582 lost lives. Cases in the county leapt from 28,920 to 30,799 in the past two weeks.
As Venango County saw its number of cases rise from 7,979 to 8,651, it also experienced an increase in virus-related deaths from 168 to 184.
One new COVID-related death was reported in Forest County over the past two weeks, raising the county’s total to 30. The number of cases there also increased from 1,746 to 1,814.
On Monday, Butler Health System reported that there were seven patients being treated for COVID-19 at Clarion Hospital, with none in intensive care. Butler Memorial Hospital had 55 COVID-19 patients as of Monday, with 10 in the ICU.
Across the state, there were 1,522,290 confirmed cases as of Tuesday, with another 328,288 probable cases. And as of Dec. 14, a total of 34,731 Pennsylvania residents had died from coronavirus.
On the vaccination front, as of Tuesday, 6.8 million Pennsylvania residents had been fully vaccinated, with nearly 2 million receiving a third additional booster shot. A total of nearly 58 percent of all Pennsylvanians had been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.
Locally, Clarion County has fully vaccinated 42.6 percent of its population, which amounts to 15,579 residents. Of those, 5,112 have received a booster shot.
Armstrong County has fully vaccinated 58.1 percent of its residents. That equals a total of 35,914 residents, with 12,549 receiving booster shots. And Jefferson County has fully vaccinated 46.8 percent, or 19,281 residents, with 6,794 receiving the booster shot.
Butler County currently stands at 60.4 percent of residents being fully vaccinated, while Venango County stands at 44.7 percent and Forest County at 68.7 percent.