HARRISBURG – Local counties once again experienced a week of rising COVID-19 cases and new deaths.
In Clarion County, three virus-related deaths were reported over the past seven days, raising the county’s pandemic total to 122. The number of cases in the county also increased from 4,543 a week ago, to 4,755 as of Tuesday.
In Armstrong County, seven new deaths were recorded in the past week, raising the county’s total to 196. The number of coronavirus cases in the county jumped from 8,469 to 8,708.
Six new virus-related deaths were reported in Jefferson County over the past seven days. The total there increased from 112 to 118, as cases rose from 4,701 to 4,903.
Butler County recorded 10 COVID-19 deaths in the past week, as the totals there rose to 496 deaths. Cases in the county increased from 24,327 to 24,856.
In Venango County, four new deaths were reported in the past week, upping the county’s death toll to 132. The number of cases in the county rose from 6,023 to 6,300.
Forest County’s death totals remained at 24 for the week, as cases there rose from 1,573 to 1,583.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Tuesday, Oct. 26, there were 3,742 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,544,463.
There are currently 2,786 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. Of that number, 683 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Locally, Clarion Hospital reported that as of Monday, it was treating 14 patients for COVID-19, with four in intensive care. At Butler Memorial Hospital, there were 42 patients being treated on Monday, with seven in the ICU.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 15-21 stood at 9.2 percent.
As of Monday, Oct. 25, there were 79 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 31,055 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Monday, 71.4 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Vaccine providers have administered 13,640,792 total vaccine doses in the state, including 504,841 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots), as of Tuesday.
Across the state, 6,430,440 people are fully vaccinated.