HARRISBURG – The number of new COVID-19 cases in local counties continued their downward trend over the past week.
In Clarion County, only eight new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the past seven days, raising the county’s pandemic totals from 8,198 to 8,206. One additional virus-related death was reported in the county in the same time span, with the county’s death toll now standing at 201.
The caseload in Armstrong County also inched up over the last seven days, going from 15,185 cases to 15,202 cases. The county also saw a respite from deaths related to the virus, holding the county’s death totals to 337.
The same wasn’t true in Jefferson County, which lost three residents in the past week to COVID-19. So far during the pandemic, 228 residents have died in the county from the disease. The number of cases in the county increased this past week from 8,946 to 8,974.
Venango County reported two new virus-related deaths in the last seven days, increasing the county’s losses to 236. The county caseload rose from 11,214 to 11,227.
Four deaths were reported in Butler County, raising the county’s death toll to 732 as cases in the county went from 44,255 to 44,306 in the past week.
Only one new COVID-19 case was recorded in Forest County this past week. A total of 2,237 cases have been reported during the pandemic. Deaths attributed to the virus held steady at 35 this week.
News from local hospitals this past week also proved promising, as Clarion Hospital on Monday reported for the first time in a long time that it did not have any COVID-19 patients that it was treating. However, the hospital did report one virus-related death on March 18.
At Butler Memorial Hospital, there were six patients being treated for COVID as of Monday, with one patient in the intensive care unit.
Across the state, 3,664 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in the past week, raising the state’s pandemic totals to 2,301,148. There were also another 474,580 probable cases in the state as of Tuesday.
So far during the pandemic, 44,091 residents have died from the virus, it was reported on Tuesday.