HARRISBURG – Six more Armstrong County residents died over the past week due to COVID-19, with two more in Clarion County, nine more in Jefferson County and 15 more deaths in Butler County.
According to information from the state Department of Health, Armstrong County’s death toll increased from 290 to 296 in the past week, and the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county also jumped from 13,691 to 14,206.
Two additional virus-related deaths were reported in the past seven days in Clarion County, raising the county’s total during the pandemic to 184. The number of coronavirus cases in the county rose from 7,309 to 7,657.
Jefferson County lost nine residents over the last week from COVID-19, increasing the county’s totals to 204. Cases rose from 7,669 to 8,103 in the county.
The death toll rose from 643 to 658 in Butler County in the past week, as the county’s caseload leapt from 39,446 to 41,246.
Four Venango County residents died from COVID-19 in the last seven days, raising the county’s pandemic total to 215. Cases in the county also increased from 9,998 to 10,435.
And Forest County lost its 34th resident to the virus in the past week, as cases there moved upward from 1,991 to 2,066.
Across the state, the news was slightly encouraging as numbers began to inch downward.
“Although we are seeing a slight decrease in the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases, it is much too early to let down our guard,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “What we have seen during previous surges is that hospitalizations remain high for a couple of weeks after case counts start to decline. That means that our frontline healthcare workers need our continued support and a commitment to get vaccinated, get boosted, wear masks in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status and get tested when appropriate.”
Between Monday, Jan. 17 and Sunday, Jan. 23, the state has averaged 15,294 new COVID-19 cases.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 24 was 12.8 percent lower than on Jan. 17. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 16.1 percent and 14.2 percent, respectively.
Approximately 27.8 percent of all staffed adult ICU beds in the state are COVID-19 patients. And 31.3 percent of all ventilators statewide are in use.
According to the CDC, as of Monday, 75.3 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Vaccination rates were on the rise in the state in the past week, with the state seeing a 38.5 increase in vaccines administered from the previous week. A total of 382,064 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including 272,327 booster doses and 22,076 pediatric doses.
In the local area, Forest County leads the way with 70.8 percent of its eligible population fully vaccinated, and another 6.7 percent partially vaccinated.
Butler County follows with 63.3 percent fully vaccinated, and 8.6 percent partially vaccinated. Armstrong County has tallied 60.5 percent of residents fully vaccinated, and 7.1 percent partially vaccinated.
In Jefferson County, 48.7 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, and 5.4 percent are partially vaccinated. Venango County has seen 46.6 percent of its residents become fully vaccinated, with another 7.8 percent partially vaccinated.
Bringing up the rear is Clarion County with 44.1 percent fully vaccinated and 6.2 percent partially vaccinated.