NEW BETHLEHEM – It’s been on the agenda month-in and month-out for several years, but New Bethlehem officials said this week that there’s an end in sight for the borough’s codification project.
At their meeting Tuesday evening, borough council members were told that not only is the new digitized version of borough ordinances set to be completed soon, but that it will be a great benefit to both town leaders and the general public.
Council president Lisa Kerle described the digitized borough “rulebook” as a “great tool” for everyone. She also pointed out that New Bethlehem will be the second municipality in Clarion County to offer the electronic ordinance book, with only Clarion Borough also offering the e-Code program.
Borough officials recently took part in a training on the new resource with General Code, the company that has been working with the borough for several years to bring together decades worth of borough rules and regulations into one document file.
With officials hoping to officially approve the finalized documents at their September meeting, Kerle said the borough will need to advertise and eventually adopt the new code book.
Borough solicitor Andrew Menchyk said that the borough’s challenge now is that many of the ordinances are very old, and come from multiple sources from throughout the years and varying types of technology. With everything in one file that’s easily accessible to all, it will be much easier for the borough to review and update ordinances moving forward.
Kerle said the project also includes five printed book versions of the borough code book, one of which she said will remain in the borough office, with another being placed at the Redbank Valley Public Library.
She also said that once the code book is finalized, the borough will be able submit updates on resolutions and ordinances that the council approves, which will be added in an update at the back of the book. Then, every several years, it’s recommended that the borough update the file to bring everything together.
“I’m excited to get that completed,” she said of the very drawn out codification process of the last several years.
Mayor Gordon Barrows said that the new digitized codes will not only help the borough and its residents, but will be a great asset for the Southern Clarion Regional Police Department as it relies on borough codes for enforcement.
“That will help efficiency and productivity,” he said.
Barrows also said that during the recent training, officials learned that the online codebook will offer the ability to search for keywords. It will also allow users to share ordinances electronically, and to download them as pdf files.
The borough rules will be much more readily accessible for the public, he said, creating “better and greater public transparency and accessibility.”
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting, the council met in executive session to discuss an offer from the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department board to purchase the police station from New Bethlehem Borough.
The council unanimously approved to have its solicitor draft an agreement of sale with the police department.
Barrows, who serves as president of the police board, said he hopes to have that agreement in time to ratify at the group’s next meeting on July 27 to make the sale official.
While he said that more details will be made available at that time, New Bethlehem officials had made it clear that they wanted the police station to remain in their borough.
“The sale of the police station is moving forward,” he said on Wednesday.
Other Business
• The council set Halloween Trick-or-Treat in the borough for Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.
• The council approved hiring Insight Pipe Contracting of Harmony for the camera inspection and cleaning of a clogged storm sewer line in the vicinity of Redbank Valley Primary School. The cost of the work is set at $3,990 for the eight-hour day, with officials saying they would have the company check other lines if time permits. It’s believed that the sewer line is being blocked by tree roots, causing water pressure to build in the line which has forced off the manhole cover.
• Barrows said that he was approached by a resident during the recent Redbank Valley reunion who suggested that New Bethlehem offer a place for food and other vendors to set up each week, similar to what has been done recently in Brookville and Clarion.
While the person suggested closing Water Street for the vendors every Friday, officials noted that the Gumtown Market is held on Fridays along Water Street, and other businesses are open and use the street that day. Officials said another area in town could be considered.
Barrows said he would take the suggestion to the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce to see what might be able to be worked out.
“Even if it’s once a month, it brings people into town,” Kerle said of the idea.
“It would be a good idea for some economic growth,” Barrows added.