KITTANNING – An Armstrong County teenager was fatally injured in a one-vehicle crash on Aug. 26 along Route 66 near Kittanning.
According to Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers, Brandon Michael Beckett, 17, of McGrann, was traveling north along Route 66 toward Kittanning at approximately 2:30 p.m. when the 2011 Suzuki SUV he was driving veered off the roadway and hit an embankment.
Beckett was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by Myers. The cause of death was determined as blunt force trauma to head and chest.
Speed is considered to be a factor in the crash, Myers said. Toxicology results will not be available for several weeks.
The coroner’s office was assisted at the scene by Manor Township Police, Kittanning State Police, Manor Township VFD, Kittanning Township VFD, West Hills Emergency Services and Kittanning No. 6 Ambulance.
Arrangements for Beckett are being handled by the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home.