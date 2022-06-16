EAST BRADY – A 52-year-old East Brady woman is facing driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges following a vehicle crash on April 25 in East Brady.
In addition to DUI, Tracy L. Simpson was charged with criminal mischief, operating a vehicle without the required financial responsibility, failing to drive at a safe speed, careless and reckless driving, failing to drive on the right side of the road and on roadways laned for traffic, violating restrictions on alcohol and trespassing with a motor vehicle.
According to court documents, the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department (SCCRPD) was dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash along Third Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and observed Simpson being loaded onto a stretcher by ambulance and fire crews.
When asked what had happened, Simpson reportedly said that she had been driving the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado that was stopped against a tree on property belonging to Jillian Fleckenstein, adjacent to Fleckenstein’s van that was parked in the driveway.
Police alleged that Simpson “recklessly and carelessly” crashed her truck into a utility pole, as well as Fleckenstein’s van, lawn and tree.
During an interview, Simpson’s husband, Mark, who owns the truck, reportedly explained that his wife had been out with some friends, and admitted that Tracy had been drinking.
Reports state that Mark attempted to drive the truck home from the scene but it sustained disabling damage in the crash. He was also unable to provide valid insurance for the vehicle in the requested timeframe.
As it was being towed by Cornman’s Towing, open containers of alcohol were allegedly discovered inside the vehicle behind the driver’s seat.
In a separate interview with police, Fleckenstein reported that she watched Tracy get out of the vehicle. She alleged that Tracy was staggering and visibly intoxicated.
A paramedic at the scene also said that Tracy admitted that she had “several beers” that day, police said.
A search warrant for Tracy’s medical records was later obtained, reports state. Records from Butler Hospital indicated that Tracy was transferred to Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh and no blood was drawn. Toxicology reports from Presbyterian Hospital showed “an abnormal” result of ethanol in Tracy’s blood.
Charges were filed June 10 by SCCRPD Officer Brian Selnekovic with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.