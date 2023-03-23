NEW BETHLEHEM – A 29-year-old Rimersburg woman is facing drunk driving and other charges following a crash on March 4 in New Bethlehem Borough.
In addition to two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, Kayla Sue Scott was charged with one count each of failing to drive at a safe speed, driving on a sidewalk, careless and reckless driving, and failing to wear a seatbelt.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched at approximately 2:20 a.m. to a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Wood and Penn streets. At the scene, the driver, later identified as Scott, was discovered in the driver’s seat of her vehicle.
Scott allegedly admitted that she was coming from Desperado’s Bar where she had been drinking; although, she said she didn’t know how much she had consumed.
Scott explained that the crash occurred when she attempted to make a turn onto Penn Street to go to Rimersburg, reports state. She told police that she was not injured and was not wearing a seatbelt.
During the conversation, police said Scott appeared to have bloodshot, glassy eyes, and thick and slurred speech. An odor of alcohol was also detected coming from the vehicle.
According to reports, Scott agreed to field sobriety testing and showed multiple signs of impairment while completing the tests. She was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to Clarion Hospital for a blood test. Results later showed Scott’s blood alcohol content to be 0.280 percent.
Charges were filed March 20 by Trooper Jacob Beers with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller in New Bethlehem.