CLARION – The Knight Cruisers Car Club is basically a service group, Jean Ehrhart of Mayport told members of the Clarion Rotary Club on Monday.
The “Cruise For The Cure” at the Clarion County Airport takes flight Saturday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and benefits the Clarion Cancer Center’s Sunshine Fund.
Members drive in their cars for display and there will be other attractions at the airport, including a completely restored World War II C-53 Sky Trooper Beach City Baby housed in Franklin.There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted.
Last year, the Knight Cruisers raised $32,000 at the event, and this year they hope to increase that to $38,000.
“This is a serious business, and we’ve made it that way,” Ehrhart said. “The first year we did this, we raised $14,200, which I thought was an enormous amount. In the second year, which was a COVID year, we raised $16,000. And in 2021, it exploded and we raised $32,000.
“I’m hoping that we can raise 38,000. We’re one of the bigger contributors to the Cancer Center Sunshine Fund. It’s very important because everyone has been touched in some way by cancer.”
Knight Cruisers are also spearheading fundraisers behind the scenes, including approaching 300 businesses, selling T-shirts for the cruise-in, raffle tickets for a locally made entertainment center by Clarion Cabinets, a six-panel fire ring by Charles Tools, and metal art by Unique Fabrications. Food, kettle corn and ice cream will also be available for purchase at the Cruise For The Cure.
The mission of the Clarion Sunshine Project is to help low-income patients at the Clarion Hospital Cancer Center meet the financial burden of medical expenses incurred at various healthcare facilities in the course of treatment for cancer and related diseases.
“Cancer takes a staggering toll on its victims and their families,” states the goal of the Sunshine Fund. “It is simply wrong, but the toll also includes impoverishing these families. Insurance lapses, deductibles, co-pays, and costs for uncovered medicines and treatments as well as medical transportation are an intolerable burden on those who are the least able to fend for themselves. While we can now only help patients of limited financial means, it is our goal ultimately to see that no patient should ever have to pay any cost for medically necessary and prescribed treatments.”
Any questions about the Sunshine Project may be directed to Chairwoman Tracy Myers at (814) 226-3490 or email at tim2560@gmail.com.
Donations to the cause can be sent to: Knight Cruisers NWPA, P.O. Box 573, Clarion. PA 16214. One hundred percent of donations to Knight Cruisers go to the charity because all administrative costs are absorbed by the board.
The Knight Cruisers executive committee includes Tom Walters, president; and Chuck Lott, vice president. The Board of Directors includes Danny Lucas, Denny Shreckengost, Ray Ferringer, Terry Milliron and Bob Gourley.