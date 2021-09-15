CLARION – Clarion University, in partnership with the Primary Health Network, will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 23 at Suites on Main South, 896 Main Street, Clarion.
There is no cost to receive the vaccine, and the clinic is open to the public. Individuals do not need to be affiliated with Clarion University or PHN to receive the vaccine.
PHN offers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which is approved for use in individuals ages 18 and older and requires two doses for full immunity. The Sept. 23 clinic will provide the first dose; another clinic will be held Oct. 21 for the second dose of the vaccine.
Pre-registration is preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit primary-health.net or call (724) 699-9211.