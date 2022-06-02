CLARION – A September 2021 article on the website “Medical News Today” reported almost two-thirds of women in low income situations cannot afford menstrual products, with half having to choose between buying food or items for personal hygiene.
This lack of access to menstrual products, education, hygiene facilities and/or waste management — termed “period poverty” — is a topic many are embarrassed or uncomfortable talking about.
Kendall Watts, a graduate student at Clarion University, is not only comfortable talking about period poverty, but she’s actively seeking to lessen its impact locally.
“Period poverty is not really talked about a lot because people are embarrassed or feel it’s something to be ashamed of,” said Watts. “I want to bring attention to it and talk about it because it’s totally normal and something people shouldn’t be ashamed of. And so I have been collecting general hygiene and menstrual products to donate to people who need them.”
Watts, from Kane, dubbed this initiative “Her Drive,” with the aim of collecting feminine and personal hygiene products for distribution in the Clarion area.
Relayed Watts, “I’d seen something similar on social media, but in bigger places, bigger cities. I thought, ‘this would be something great to do locally,’ because there’s a need for it and I wasn’t aware of something in this area. I thought it would be something good to help better Clarion.”
With that in mind, Watts emailed Clarion University president Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson early last fall and was subsequently referred to Amy Salsgiver, the institution’s executive director of social equity and Title IX. Together Watts and Salsgiver formulated a plan.
Watts recycled boxes from area businesses, decorating them so they were visually appealing, and began placing them in buildings around campus to collect donations. She also created a flyer explaining her project and soliciting contributions, which Salsgiver periodically emailed through the university.
“I think there’s been an overwhelming response,” noted Salsgiver. “I know Kendall was personally blown away by the number of items that she received. I don’t think she thought it was going to take off like that. I was immensely pleased with what she received.”
Watts elaborated, “I got two huge tubs filled with pads and tampons, a lot of shampoo, conditioner, body wash, razors, baby wipes. It was not just from students, but I received a lot of donations from professors and staff. I had a couple alumni reach out to me, that emailed me and sent monetary donations. People from my hometown also provided donations.
“It was very, very, very successful. I don’t have the exact number of donations we got; there were too many to count.”
In addition to accepting products, Watts also set up a Venmo account to specifically handle monetary donations. She uses these funds to purchase hygiene products from area stores, adding them to the collected items.
The beneficiary of last semester’s (Fall 2021) “Her Drive” was Jefferson County Children and Youth Services (CYS). This semester’s recipient (Spring 2022) has yet to be determined.
“Last semester we donated to Jefferson County CYS, where a lot of times kids might not have access to these sorts of things,” reported Watts. “This semester we’re either donating to another local CYS or women’s shelter, where oftentimes women just come in with the clothes on their back and that’s it.”
Watts knows her efforts are appreciated.
“They [representatives of Jefferson County CYS] were super excited about it,” she said. “When they came to pick up the donations, it made it worth all the work. They said it was more stuff than they ever imagined it was going to be. That was exciting to hear.
“We carried it all to their car; they had to put the back seats down and we filled it up. It was super successful. They loved it.”
Added Melissa George, interim administrator of Jefferson County CYS, “The amount of product Kendall was able to donate to our agency was more than initially expected. She truly did an amazing job. Because of her, we were able to donate to many young women in our community, as well as group homes that directly work with our agency.”
This semester’s on-campus “Her Drive” will be the last for Watts, as the communication science and disorders major will be finishing her coursework over summer and then beginning off-site clinical externships in the fall. Watts, as well as Salsgiver, hope “Her Drive” will continue in some form.
“That’s something Kendall and I really need to talk about a bit more. I know she’d like to see it continue, I’d like to see that as well,” relayed Salsgiver. “How do we go about doing that? I’m not so sure. I’d like to see Kendall lead the way because it is her project and her idea.”
Echoed Watts, “Maybe a [on-campus] club can do a fundraiser throughout the semester or something to continue this. Seeing the reactions of the people that pick up the donations really makes it worth it.
“I’m sure that people who receive these products are grateful. There is a need for it. Period poverty is global, it’s local. I hope it will continue once I’m gone because it does make an impact.”
“When students do this type of work, it’s very heartening and humbling,” Salsgiver said. “She wants to make a difference. It’s humbling to see students do this type of work, it’s always amazing to me.”