CLARION – The name of John Calipari was literally added to the basketball court of the legendary Waldo Tippin Gymnasium Natatorium last Tuesday night at Clarion University, as the court was dedicated to another legend, Calipari, a 1982 Clarion graduate who has gone on to coaching nationally ranked teams.
Currently head basketball coach at the University of Kentucky, Calipari has never forgotten his years as a star high school basketball player at Moon High School under Clarion graduate, coach Joe Sacco, or his years at Clarion University with Coach Joe DeGregorio. Many of his former teammates were on hand for the honor bestowed last Tuesday night.
Calipari was a member of the Clarion program when it was ranked in the Top 25 nationally at the Division II level. He also helped the Golden Eagles to their first NCAA Tournament berth in 1981.
Clarion University President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson unveiled Calipari’s signature on the basketball court that will now be known as Coach Cal Court.
Not only has he supported Clarion with numerous scholarships and even invited the entire Clarion University team to visit Kentucky and play exhibition games with a nationally ranked team, but he has also emboldened his philanthropic efforts with the establishment of the Calipari Foundation.
Addressing thanks to all of his coaches and teammates who helped him along his way in basketball, Calipari was also grateful for the lessons he learned in marketing classes at Clarion.
“Dr. Joe Grunenwald taught me all about branding. I have used it everywhere I have coached,” he said.
Organized in 2012, The Calipari Foundation Inc. (TCF), is a public charity. John and Ellen Calipari formed the foundation to facilitate their involvement in charitable causes throughout Kentucky.
In addition to raising funds to give to nonprofit organizations, TCF hopes to raise the public’s level of awareness regarding philanthropy. Toward that end, one of the goals of the foundation is to encourage members of Kentucky communities — and members of the basketball community — to become involved in and support charitable activity.
A players-first coach with a penchant for helping people reach their dreams, Calipari, a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, has guided six teams to the Final Four, led one to a national championship, and helped 54 players earn selection in the NBA draft during his 29-year college coaching career.
In advancing to the 2015 Final Four, Calipari became one of just three coaches of all time to make four Final Four appearances in a five-year span, joining Mike Krzyzewski and John Wooden as the other coaches to achieve that feat. Twice at Kentucky in 2012 and in 2015 his teams won 38 games, tying his 2008 Memphis team for the most wins in college basketball history.
At the end of the 2015 season, Calipari became the 96th coach to join the Naismith Memorial basketball Hall of Fame, considered one of the ultimate achievements in the game.
As the Coach Cal Court dedication concluded, the audience of former teammates, coaches, current athletes, trustees, Foundation members and others he met along the way to Kentucky rose for a standing ovation.
They all realized this is a person who made them Clarion Proud.