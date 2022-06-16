NEW BETHLEHEM – New Bethlehem’s Customer Appreciation Day will celebrate its 15th year next Friday, June 24, as the event returns for a day of fun and prizes.
The event — designed to connect local residents with the businesses in their community — is perhaps best known for its Passport promotion, in which participants can visit all the stops in town to fill up their passports with stamps in order to be entered to win several big prizes.
“This year, we have a weekend getaway stay at the Brick House Bed and Breakfast cabins as our top prize,” said Laura Neiswonger, who has organized Customer Appreciation Day since its inception 15 years ago. She added that the other grand prizes include a roller skating party at Redbank Valley Municipal Park, and a Family Movie Night package, that includes an outdoor movie screen, projector and portable speaker set.
“You have to complete the passport to win one of the big prizes,” she said. However, she said participants can also win other Chinese auction prizes, and additional auction tickets will be sold for those not taking part in the passport promotion.
Customer Appreciation Day starts off at RMS Furniture along Wood Street in New Bethlehem, where passports and maps can be picked up at 9 a.m.
From there, participants can visit the 48 stops on the passport tour, with almost all the stops located between Tom’s Riverside and Heeter Lumber in New Betlehem’s business district. A number of the stops are at vendor booths, which will be set up off the Redbank Valley Trail and the Municipal Parking Lot between Wood and Lafayette streets.
“The majority of the stops can be visited in a couple of hours,” Neiswonger said, noting that people don’t need to rush, but just need to have their completed passports turned back in to RMS Furniture by 3 p.m. “We encourage everyone to take their time and shop their local businesses. The Redbank Valley still has lots to offer.”
Neiswonger said that while the day is set aside for businesses to appreciate their customers with special deals, giveaways, sidewalk sales and more, it’s also important for the customers to appreciate the businesses that make the area strong.
“If COVID taught us anything, it’s to appreciate our local businesses,” she said.
Customer Appreciation Day was born 15 years ago when the now-defunct New Bethlehem Retail Association opted to discontinue its annual sidewalk sales in town.
Neiswonger said she was talking with then-chamber member Ryan Wells about the future of the sidewalk sales, and he proposed that she consider turning the event into something new.
Now, after 15 years at the helm, Neiswonger said this year will be her final one as organizer.
“It’s time to pass the baton,” she said, noting that the event still draws in hundreds of people each summer. “A lot of people come out in support of it.”
Businesses participating on the passport tour this year include: Heeter Lumber, Red Bank Mills, Shirey Overhead Doors, TechReady Professionals, Canyon Coffee Co., First United National Bank, Tri-County Health and Fitness, Zack’s Farm to Table, Kline’s Detailing, RMS Furniture, Pat Merwin Realty, Valley Flowers and Gifts, Redbank Valley Historical Society, Susan G. Patton CPA, Clarion County Community Bank, The Jewelry Shop, Auto Parts Service of New Bethlehem, Klingensmith’s Drug Store, Evermoore’s Restaurant, Charles P. Leach Agency, Rest Assured, Broadwood Towers, Redbank Valley Community Center, The Leader-Vindicator, Gumtown Garage, Goodwill (after 10 a.m.), S&T Bank, Tom’s Riverside, Rupp Real Estate, Redbank Valley Public Library, Edgewood Heights and Gumtown Market (after 10 a.m.)
Also, vendors set up in the municipal parking lot that are part of the passports include: Thirty-One Gifts, Cindi’s Creations, DoTerra, Brittany Bish Craft, Steve’s Kettle Corn, Origami Owl, Paparazzi Jewelry, PASSAGES, Pink Zebra, Pure Romance, Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce, Scentsy, Too Sweet To Eat Candles, Tri-Force Tactical, Victory Garden and Ice Baby Crochet.