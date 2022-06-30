NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce held its annual Customer Appreciation Day in downtown New Bethlehem on Friday, June 24.
The winner of the grant prize weekend stay at the Brick House Bed and Breakfast cabins was Melissa Goodman. She also received a $50 gift card to Zack’s Farm to Table Restaurant.
The second major prize package went to Starlynn Joe, who received a skating party at Redbank Valley Municipal Park with pizza and supplies, with $50 gift certificates to Tom’s Riverside and Joe’s Pizza.
And the third major prize winner was Caleb Cserr, who took home the Family Movie Night package that included an outdoor movie screen, projector and speaker set.
Other prizes awarded during the day included:
• Necklace from The Jewelry Shop — Chastity Adams.
• $50 gift card for Tom’s Riverside — Kristie Draa.
• $40 gift certificate to Joe’s Pizza from Susan G. Patton CPA — Rachael Steel.
• $25 Klingensmith’s gift card — Melissa Goodman.
• $25 Goodwill gift card — Cathy Walzak.
• $25 Gumtown Community Market gift card — Melissa Goodman.
• One-year subscription from The Leader-Vindicator — Danny Goodman.
• “Voices From The Valley” book from the Redbank Valley History Center — Keaton Milliron.
• $10 Evermoore’s gift certificate — Karen Nulph.
• $25 Canyon Coffee gift certificate — Kayla Pollock.
• $25 Goodwill gift card — Magen Walzak.
• One night accommodations at Lake View Cottage from Tim and Jenn Murray — Kayla Pollock.
• Tech bundle from TechReady Professionals — Kelly McElhattan.
• Gift basket and gift certificate from Valley Flowers and Gifts — Cathy Walzak.
• Gift basket from CP Leach Agency — Tanner Bell.
• Pallet flag from the Redbank Valley Public Library — Stephanie Draa.
• Planter from S&T Bank — Jeromiah Harmon.
• 50-pound bird seed from Red Bank Mills — Rachael Steele.
• Extension cord from Heeter Lumber — Troy Orr.
• Gift basket from Edgewood Heights — Angela Gruver.
• Tool set from Auto Parts Service — Shaelee Minich.
• Farm gift basket from Rupp Real Estate — Vicky Wright.
• Office consultation and will gift basket from Attorney William Hager — Mary Benton.
• Containers and T-shirt from Shirey Overhead Doors — Tina Milliron.
• Duffle bag and gas card from Clarion County Community Bank — Rachel Steele.
• Lottery basket from Broadwood Towers — Troy Orr.
• Lottery basket from Broadwood Towers — Sires Harmon.
• Leaf bowl — Eric Bell.
• Snowman statue — Keaton Milliron.
• Knives set — Dave and Betsy Smith.
• La-Z-Boy from RMS Furniture — Kristina Wegley.
• Pallet coasters from Cindi’s Creations — Kayla Wonderling.
• Wax warmer and tarts from Too Sweet To Eat Candles — Oakley Alexander.
• Crocheted kangaroo from Norway — Colton Shrecengost.
• Scentsy gift — Julie Milligan.
• USA decorations from the Victory Garden — Mary Benton.
• Survival kit from Tri-Force Tactical — McKayla McGuire.
• Jewelry from Paparazzi Jewelry — Serena Nolan.
• Bulldog mug set from Brittany Bish Crafts — Chastity Adams.
• Bubble bath from Pure Romance — Chastity Adams.
• Citrus oil from DoTerra — Skylar Robinson.
• $25 Applebee’s Gift Card — Anne Tibbs.
• $25 Subway gift card — Chastity Priester.
• $25 Burger King gift card — Ikeyia Alexander.
• Crochet gift basket from PASSAGES — Laura Neiswonger.
• Kitchen crochet set from Ice Baby Crochet — Laura Neiswonger.