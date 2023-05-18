RIMERSBURG – If you want to easily sum up the reason why tax rates will soon be going up for Union School District property owners, the district’s superintendent can do it in just two words: cyber school.
“It’s definitely draining our school system,” Union superintendent Dr. John Kimmel said of the tuition bill that public schools receive when their students choose to enroll in cyber schools. “It’s not sustainable.”
In the past year alone, Union has seen its cyber school expenses skyrocket, from between $400,000 to $500,000 last school year, to $932,000 for the current school year.
That reflects around 40 Union students who have opted to go online for private instruction — an increase of 22 students this year alone.
Kimmel said the cyber tuition numbers were a major factor in the school board’s decision to raise property taxes by 2.1641 mills, or 4 percent, for the 2023-2024 school year.
The decision was made at the board’s May 11 meeting, during which a preliminary budget was approved for the upcoming year, which begins July 1.
The budget projects revenues of $13,208,444, with expenses adding up to $14,124,471, requiring the district to pull $916,027 from its reserves to balance the spending plan.
The 4 percent tax increase is anticipated to bring in an additional $72,938 for the district. The board also looked at a 6 percent tax increase, but settled on the smaller amount.
According to the district’s estimates, with the tax increase, the median property owner would pay an additional $32.83 during the year.
The new budget includes $870,000 for cyber school tuition — which equals about 6.5 percent of the district’s entire spending.
“When you pull that out of your operating budget, that’s a significant amount,” Kimmel said.
He explained that Union’s administration will be focused this summer on working with local families whose students are now enrolled in cyber schools, in an effort to bring more students back to Union’s schools.
Kimmel said that many families and those in the community are not aware that Union has to pay for the cyber school costs for students who choose to take that route. And, he said, others feel that it’s simply a matter of their own tax dollars being used to pay for the tuition.
“That decision doesn’t just effect that individual household, but many households,” he said, adding that cyber school tuition ranges from $17,775 to $38,043 per pupil each school year.
“The tax raise is directly tied to that,” he said. “If we had that $900,000 in the budget, we wouldn’t be looking at a tax raise.”
Other Business
• The school board approved the hiring of Andrew Carlson as the new principal for Union High School.
Carlson will spend some time working with interim principal Brad Wagner, Kimmel said, noting that the new principal will officially begin work at Union on July 3. His contract at Union runs through June 2026.
Carlson currently serves as assistant principal at Rocky Grove High School.
• The board authorized the purchase of Raptor Technologies, a visitor and emergency management system. The total cost of $8,997 will be paid for with a grant from the Eccles Foundation. Kimmel said that the new program, hoped to be online for the upcoming school year, will record visitors to the school via their ID cards, as well as be able to track students in the case of an emergency. If students have to evacuate the school to another location, the program will send messages to the parents regarding the location of their child.
• Approval was also given to contract with PennHighlands DuBois for the district’s sports athletic trainer. The total cost is $45,200.
• Logan Pistorius was hired as a high school social studies teacher.
• Terry Sweeney was appointed as school board treasurer, and Kristen Smith was appointed as assistant board secretary.
• Dr. Josh Polacek of the Peace Dental Office in Clarion, was named as the district’s dentist at a cost of $6 per exam.
• The board approved the resignation of educational aide Mary Ann Morgan at the end of the school year.
• Members also accepted the resignation of Union/A-C Valley head varsity football coach Brad Dittman.
• The school board approved a cooperative agreement with A-C Valley for the varsity and junior high girls basketball programs, running through the 2023-2024 to 2024-2025 school years.
• A new committee was formed with A-C Valley for the hiring of coaches for the cooperative sports programs. Board members Jeff Kriebel, Terry Sweeney and Shelly Atzeni were appointed to the committee. The group will also include the superintendent, principal and athletic director from each school district.
• The following supplemental contracts were approved: Emma Fox, varsity cheerleading coach, $3,025; Eric Mortimer, head varsity boys basketball coach, $3,220; and Kolby Montgomery, head junior high boys basketball coach, $1,570.
• The purchase of a new math curriculum for kindergarten through sixth grades was approved from Go Math at a cost of $69,718.