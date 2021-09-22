CLARION – Friday, Sept. 17 marked the grand reopening of Dan Smith’s Candies & Gifts at its new location along Main Street in Clarion.
Located just doors from their original site, Dan Smith’s new home in the former Wein’s building offers the long-time business space for a number of new opportunities, including new offerings and partnerships.
According to Amy Scarnati, who has owned Dan Smith’s Candies with her husband, Joe, since 2015, they and building co-owners Lisa and Max Heller looked at the former Wein’s property last fall, purchased it in early spring and soon after started renovating half of the building into the new candy store.
“We saw the potential in a building that has been here for over 100 years and we didn’t want to see it be empty,” Amy Scarnati said, noting that they wanted to own the space that the store was in.
Renovations began in early summer with the help of local painter Todd MacBeth, contractor Bill McMillen and Max Heller. The storefront opened for business in August.
“It was a real concerted effort amongst us to bring this together,” Joe Scarnati said, adding that some of the clothing store’s original fixtures were refinished and reutilized to give the new Dan Smith’s “a more candy shop look.”
“It was a lot of work, but well worth it,” added Lisa Heller, who has been managing the Clarion location for 25 years.
In addition to a bigger retail space with an expanded gift selection, Dan Smith’s has returned to its original roots by offering multiple flavors of locally-sourced ice cream.
“Dan Smith’s started in the ice cream business back in the 1950s in Brookville,” Joe Scarnati said, pointing out that the company has been working to reincorporate ice cream into its offerings for more than a year. He explained that Dan Smith’s has teamed up with the Elk County-based Brandy Camp Creamery, which has actually incorporated Dan Smith’s candy into some of its ice cream flavors. “It’s a neat twist.”
Newly dubbed the Main Street Emporium, the building not only houses Dan Smith’s Candies, but also an antique and gift shop that has taken up residence on the second floor where the Wein’s children’s clothing was once displayed.
“We have 30 vendors upstairs with a variety of antiques and crafts,” Lisa Heller said, noting that individual spaces were leased to local vendors and crafters. “It’s doing really well. People love to just browse and shop.”
Additionally, the building is also the new home of the Sugar Tree Boutique & Co., owned by Kayla Wayland, which moved from its original storefront at the end of town to occupy the other half of the main floor in the Main Street Emporium.
“They had no parking in front of the business, so people couldn’t just pop in and shop, and she was looking to expand her clothing line” Amy Scarnati said of the former Sugar Tree location. “We reached out to her and she came down to look at the space.”
Looking ahead, the Scarnatis said they are looking forward to sharing their new location with the community during the holiday season, as well as the upcoming Autumn Leaf Festival.
“Those are the fun, most busiest times,” Joe Scarnati said, noting that he hopes the Main Street Emporium can become a destination for families of all ages. “Families of all ages, all denominations can find something in this building.”
Amy Scarnati agreed, noting that the Clarion location is the busiest store in the company, which also includes retail locations in Brookville, Ridgway, DuBois and Indiana.
“I think being in a college downtown with vibrant businesses around us has helped,” she said of the Clarion store’s success, noting that the location currently has four employees. “Lisa has built up strong relationships with the people, and they’ve liked the customer service they’ve gotten here.”
Dan Smith’s Candies & Gifts, as well as the antique shop, is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
The Sugar Tree Boutique & Co. is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.