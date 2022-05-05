NEW BETHLEHEM – The 6th Annual Redbank Valley Day of Giving will be held on Thursday, May 12, with a goal of raising at least $40,000 in donations for the 11 local groups that are participating this year.
“The pandemic has curtailed holding fundraising events during the last two years,” organizer Sandy Mateer said. “These organizations need the public’s support to continue their important missions in the Redbank Valley, which are needed more than ever.”
Funds raised will benefit the 11 participating 501(c)(3) charitable organizations which, through their hard-working volunteers, are striving to improve many aspects of life in the Redbank Valley. Proceeds help with their missions, with very little, if any, administrative or fundraising costs.
The participating organizations this year are: Brandon’s Dad (DUI Awareness), Just Us for the Animals, New Bethlehem Fire Company No. 1, Redbank Renaissance, Redbank Valley Church Association, Redbank Valley Community Center, Redbank Valley Education Foundation, Redbank Valley Historical Society, Redbank Valley Public Library, Redbank Valley Trails Association and Southern Clarion Police Association.
Those wishing to donate to any of the organizations can do so several ways.
In person donations to any of the organizations can be made on May 12 at the Redbank Valley Public Library from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and at the New Bethlehem Town Center along Arch Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Donations can also be made directly to each organization now through May 12, or via online donations on each of the organization’s websites. (Please note that online donations through PayPal will deduct a fee of 2.2 percent plus 30 cents.)
Contact any of the organizations or (814) 275-1718 for more information.
“All donations stay local,” Mateer said. “Together, with your support, we can make a real difference and improve life in Redbank Valley.”
This year’s participating organizations include:
• Brandon’s Dad is a non-profit organization developed by Vernon Hilyer after losing his only son, Brandon, in a DUI crash at age 21. Over the last 13 years, Brandon’s Dad has worked daily to change and save lives, through alcohol education, by sharing the real effects that DUI has on families and friends. Donations to the organization are used for education of underage alcohol use in high school programs, DUI prevention for all ages through many billboards in the county, and many summer festival events. Brandon’s Dad is a common speaker at Adult Probation DUI classes in different counties. The organization also has pedal karts and intoxication simulation goggles it uses for education. All of the expenses the Brandon’s Dad organization incurs are covered by donations. This program is Life Changing for many he has reached. This year, even with the pandemic and his own health concerns, Brandon’s Dad will be speaking in schools all across PA while Vernon works to keep their parents’ dreams alive. The organization can be reached at Facebook.com/DUIawareness (Brandon’s Dad), and direct donations can be made via www.DUIawareness.com.
• Just Us for the Animals is dedicated to reducing the overpopulation of cats and dogs in the area. This goal is accomplished through several programs. First, JUFTA works with local veterinarians to provide low-cost spays and neuters for dogs and cats. Feral animals are trapped, taken for surgery, then released (Trap, Neuter, Return) in an effort to prevent unwanted litters. These low-cost services are also made available to the public. Second, JUFTA provides foster homes and care for unwanted animals until they are able to be adopted into forever homes. Lastly, JUFTA seeks to educate the public through fundraisers and adoption events about preventing animal abuse and overpopulation. JUFTA is operated by several volunteers who are dedicated to saving animals’ lives. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/justusfortheanimals/.
• New Bethlehem Fire Company No. 1 covers more than 50 square miles within the Redbank Valley, providing fire/rescue, emergency and public assist services to New Bethlehem and South Bethlehem boroughs, along with parts of Porter Township and Redbank Township, Clarion County. The department also provides mutual aid to neighboring fire companies. The department’s goal is to provide each interior firefighter with an individual thermal imaging camera. This year, the department is hoping to raise $1,800 for the purchase of three individual thermal imaging cameras to enable firefighters to locate victims and each other in an active fire situation when visibility is poor. For more information about volunteering or to donate, visit the fire company’s website at www.newbethlehemfire.com.
• Redbank Renaissance is a revitalization group formed in 2007 with a multifaceted approach. This year’s goal is to raise $5,000 to support ongoing efforts which include the Garden Keepers who plant, maintain and improve the public gardens (sprinkler system, perennials and new bushes needed); repainting and maintaining the three welcome signs around New Bethlehem; promotion of area history with historic markers; tourism and business promotion (signage and website) and regional welcome brochures; business assistance through façade, signage and bike rack matching grants; community clean ups, including Dog-i-Pot stations (more bags needed); and a community calendar to improve the New Bethlehem/Redbank Valley area. All efforts depend on public donations. Volunteers are welcome. For more, visit the group on Facebook or at www.redbankren.org; or call (814) 275-1718.
• Redbank Valley Church Association is a para-church organization committed to fostering and supporting religious, charitable and educational pursuits that proclaim, promote, enhance and further the Kingdom of God through the Gospel of Jesus Christ in the Redbank Valley. Its mission includes a food pantry for the Redbank Valley area, a yearly scholarship fund for local high school students, plus annual community church services such as See You at the Pole, a Community Hymn Sing at Gumtown Park, Clarion County Fair Festival of Music, Community Thanksgiving Service, Lenten Services, Easter Sunrise Service, Christmas Festival of Carols, and Baccalaureate Service for the Redbank Valley School District. RVCA also organizes pastors to write articles for The Leader-Vindicator and provide Sunday afternoon services at Edgewood Heights. The association’s Share in a Dream Scholarship is an opportunity for any senior attending the Redbank Valley School District who is a participating member of a Redbank Valley church and who satisfies the application criteria. The number of scholarships depends on money donated each year. Staffed by volunteers, the Food Pantry began in 2001 to ensure that Redbank Valley School District students had basic foods to meet their needs so that they would be more likely to succeed in school. The Food Pantry has broadened to provide supplemental food to all qualifying families in the school district. A goal is to raise funds to sustain the food pantry, and provide meat for meals on Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. Donations are needed for the Food Pantry and scholarships. For more information, call (814) 367-3331, visit www.RvChurchassociation.org or email info@RVChurchAssociation.org.
• The Redbank Valley Community Center’s mission is to provide an environment of encouragement, education and entertainment to meet the needs of the community. The current focus is on the physical, spiritual, emotional and developmental well-being of community members of all ages. Programs include a weekly senior center, knitters/crocheters group, Redbank Valley school children’s Christmas gift program that helps families in need, and more. The center offers space for family celebrations, parties, yoga, music classes and other special programs and events. All programs and events depend on public contributions. Visit www.rvcommunitycenter.org, email info@RVCommunityCenter.org or call (814) 457-5033.
• The Redbank Valley Education Foundation is a permanent endowment fund that gives the school district a way to support students and the school community. It targets the needs of students and faculty, and especially the donors to the fund, identify as important to them. Only the growth of the investment is used; the initial donation is held permanently. The foundation operates the RV General Scholarship Endowment through the Clarion County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Bridge Builders Community Foundations. It also oversees the RV Undesignated Fund, a non-endowed fund through which donors can specify how they wish for their donations to be used. For more information, visit RedbankValley.net or call (814) 275-2426.
• Redbank Valley Historical Society Inc. is dedicated to the preservation of the history of the Redbank Valley. On June 9, 2021, the society took possession of the former Northwest Bank in New Bethlehem, turning it into the Redbank Valley History Center. In 2021, the group held a quilt show, the Parade of Uniforms, a clock presentation and musical programs. A number of special events are planned for this year, including an Antique Roadshow, a Thanksgiving dinner theater and the return of the Festival of Trees. The society has also published five local history books. For more about the historical society or to donate, visit www.redbankvhs.org. or contact society president Cindy Morgan at (814) 221-6225. Donations can be mailed to: 248 Walker Flat Road, Mayport, PA 16240.
• Redbank Valley Public Library provides people with the tools to solve problems, resources to meet needs, and services to help the community. Whether it is sending a fax, obtaining a passport, having copies made, attending a preschool early literacy program, utilizing the computers, having an exam proctored, teens socializing after school, adults coming together for book club, crafts and learning opportunities for all ages, homeschooling families finding no-cost materials to aid schooling, or just enjoying new books by favorite authors, the library has become a place of support, learning and fun for all ages. If each person in the library’s service area donated at least $10, the library’s operating budget would be covered and the focus could turn to meeting community needs. For more information, visit www.youseemore.com/NewBethlehem/directory.asp or call (814) 275-2870.
• Redbank Valley Trails Association, an all-volunteer organization, owns, maintains and improves the award-winning 51-mile non-motorized, four-season Redbank Valley Trails, from the Allegheny River to Brookville and the nine-mile Sligo Spur. With gas prices high, the costs of almost everything needed to maintain the trails has risen. The main goals this year are to raise enough money to refresh the crushed limestone surface, improve signage and parking areas, provide more port-o-johns, add historic markers and continue constant maintenance and improvement efforts. Donations provide fuel, equipment and material to help volunteers improve and maintain the trails for the community to enjoy and benefit from the recreation, relaxation and fitness opportunities the trail presents. Tourism dollars help new and existing local businesses grow. Donations can be made online via the website and can be used as gifts or to name bridges, shelters, picnic tables and other amenities. Donations of time, equipment and materials are welcome. Donations may also be designated to help Logan Hicks raise the $3,500 needed to build his Eagle Scout project, a shelter at the Lawsonham Trailhead reminiscent of the train station that existed there. For more information, visit www.redbankvalleytrails.org, email info@redbankvalleytrails.org or call (814) 275-1718.
• The Southern Clarion Police Association’s goals are to build bridges between people and the police; provide non-government funding for improved police technology; and the support of community policing. The organization is dedicated to “direct from community funding” for support and technologies that may be beyond the ability of local municipal governments to provide. The group’s nonprofit status enables it to raise money and access grants that local governments cannot. Initial fundraising goals are to establish and maintain a K-9 Unit for the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department, to raise money for improved electronic and digital equipment, and to provide a scholarship to a student pursuing higher education in police work or criminal justice. The association has several community events planned this year, including the Cops and Bobbers Kids Fishing Derby at Gumtown Park in New Bethlehem on May 14 and a two-day community festival and car cruise in Rimersburg. The group holds a monthly 50/50 raffle and is planning a big raffle for later in the year. For more, visit www.SCPoliceAssociation.org or FB.com/SCPoliceAssociation. Donations can be dropped off at the police station or mailed to: Southern Clarion Police Association, 220 Broad St., New Bethlehem, PA 16242. Call (814) 275-1180 or email police@SCCRPD.com for more information.