NEW BETHLEHEM – The 7th Annual Redbank Valley Day of Giving will be held Thursday, May 11, with a goal of raising at least $40,000 in public donations and $20,000 in matching funds to benefit a dozen local non-profit organizations.
“Funds raised will benefit the 12 participating charitable organizations who, through their dedicated volunteers, are working to improve many aspects of life in the Redbank Valley,” organizer Sandy Mateer said. “Proceeds help with their missions, with very little, if any, administrative or fundraising costs.”
The participating organizations this year are: Brandon’s Dad (DUI awareness), Just Us for the Animals, Lucky Cats Get’N Fixed, New Bethlehem Fire Company No. 1, Redbank Renaissance, Redbank Valley Church Association, Redbank Valley Community Center, Redbank Valley Education Foundation, Redbank Valley Historical Society, Redbank Valley Public Library, Redbank Valley Trails Association and the Southern Clarion Police Association.
More information and links to each organization’s website and donation page can be found at www.RedbankValley.org/giving/. Contact any of the organizations or (814) 275-1718 for more information.
“All donations stay local,” Mateer said. “Together, with your support, we can make a real difference and improve life in the Redbank Valley.”
Donations are tax deductible to the full extent the law allows and can be mailed or dropped off to the organization. Donors can also drop off donations on May 11 at the Redbank Valley Public Library in New Bethlehem from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and at the New Bethlehem Town Center on Arch Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Online donations can be made to each organization via their websites.
Participating this year are:
• Brandon’s Dad is a non-profit organization developed by Vernon Hilyer after losing his only son, Brandon, in a DUI crash at age 21. Over the last 14 years, Hilyer has grown the organization, and has worked daily to change and save lives through alcohol education, by sharing the real effects that DUI has on families and friends. Despite Hilyer’s recent death, the mission will continue to honor both Brandon and Vernon, and continue to save lives. The money donated to the Brandon’s Dad organization is used for education of underage alcohol use in high school programs, DUI prevention for all ages through many billboards across the county, and many summer festival events. Donations can be made directly at www.DUIawareness.com.
• Just Us for the Animals is a non-profit dedicated to reducing the overpopulation of cats and dogs in the area. This goal is accomplished through several programs. First, JUFTA works with local veterinarians to provide low-cost spays and neuters for dogs and cats. Feral animals are trapped, taken for surgery, then released in an effort to prevent unwanted litters. These low-cost services are also made available to the public. Second, JUFTA provides foster homes and care for unwanted animals until they are able to be adopted into forever homes. Lastly, JUFTA seeks to educate the public through fundraisers and adoption events about preventing animal abuse and overpopulation. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/justusfortheanimals/.
• Lucky Cats Get ’N Fixed offers low cost spay/neuter clinics for cats in the New Bethlehem, Clarion and surrounding areas. At clinics the group performs trap, neuter/spay and return of feral cats to help stop the over population of unwanted animals. With caring people and volunteers, many cats have been trapped, received medical attention, gotten food, and some have been re-homed and adopted. More information can be found on the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/luckycatsgetnfixed/. Donations can also be mailed to: Lucky Cats Get ‘N Fixed, 1074 Shrub Rd., New Bethlehem, PA 16242 or through PayPal at www.paypal.com/donate/?business=WLFTMECZHHNES&no_recurring=0&currency_code=USD.
• New Bethlehem Fire Company No. 1 is a completely volunteer fire company covering approximately 56.5 square miles, including New Bethlehem Borough, Porter Township and parts of Redbank Township (Clarion County) and South Bethlehem Borough in Armstrong County for fire, rescue and emergency response, as well as community service. The department also provides mutual aid to neighboring fire companies. The fire company will be taking possession of a new International rural attack unit that will enable firefighters to access many smaller streets, alleys and driveways. The company is looking to purchase several items to outfit the new unit. This year’s goal is set at $2,500. For more information on volunteering or to donate, visit www.newbethlehemfire.com.
• Redbank Renaissance formed in 2007 with a multifaceted approach to revitalize the area. This year’s goal is to raise $5,000 to support ongoing efforts which include the Garden Keepers who plant, maintain and improve the public gardens; and to fund façade, signage and bike rack matching grants to help area businesses and promote tourism. Other efforts include repainting one of three welcome signs; promotion of area history with historic markers; business promotion (signage and website); regional welcome brochures; business assistance; community cleanups; Dog-i-Pot stations; and the community calendar. For information, visit www.redbankren.org/donation, the group’s Facebook page, or call (814) 275-1718.
• Redbank Valley Church Association is a para-church organization committed to fostering and supporting religious, charitable and educational pursuits that proclaim, promote, enhance and further the Kingdom of God through the Gospel of Jesus Christ in the Redbank Valley. Its mission includes a food pantry for the Redbank Valley area, a yearly scholarship fund for local high school students, plus annual community church services such as See You at the Pole, a Community Hymn Sing at Gumtown Park, Clarion County Fair Festival of Music, Community Thanksgiving Service, Lenten Services, Easter Sunrise Service, Christmas Festival of Carols, and Baccalaureate Service for the Redbank Valley School District. RVCA also organizes pastors to write articles for The Leader-Vindicator and provide Sunday afternoon services at Edgewood Heights. For information, call (814) 367-3331, visit www.RvChurchassociation.org, or email info@RVChurchAssociation.org.
• The Redbank Valley Community Center’s mission is to provide an environment of encouragement, education and entertainment to meet the needs of the community. First Fridays are back starting the first Friday in June with music on the deck. Other programs include a weekly senior center, knitters/crocheters group, a children’s Christmas gift program that helps families in need, and more. The center offers space for family celebrations, parties and other special programs and events. Visit www.rvcommunitycenter.org, email info@RVCommunityCenter.org or call (814) 457-5033.
• The Redbank Valley Education Foundation supports worthy endeavors for students and teachers in the Redbank Valley School District. The foundation strives to improve the educational opportunities for the students in the district. Direct donations can be made to the foundation, and endowments can be set up to leave a legacy gift. Donations can be made to the general fund or to one of these designated funds: General Scholarship Fund, Music Department, Musical Instruments Fund, or Shop Department/Industrial Tech Fund. For more information, visit redbankvalley.net/index.php/rvef.html. To make a donation, visit bbcf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list (type “Redbank” in the search bar to choose a fund).
• The Redbank Valley Historical Society is dedicated to the preservation of the history of Redbank Valley. Goals for 2023 are monthly educational programs including coal mining in the area, the 160th anniversary of Battle of Gettysburg honoring those of the 105th Regiment, high schools from the past, the 120th anniversary of the first baseball World Series, and honoring those who served in the Korean Conflict, Vietnam and Gulf Wars. The society’s genealogy center will be open to research family history and archived memorabilia about the area. This year’s fundraising/educational events include the Taste of the Valley Cookbook and Tasting Event; June Bridal Tea: Dresses of the Decades; and Toys of the Past during Peanut Butter Festival weekend. Donations support the society and the restoration of the clock tower at the Redbank Valley History Center. For more information, email dhuffman7050@gmail.com. Donations can be sent to: P.O. Box 74, New Bethlehem, PA 16242. The History Center will serve as a donation location for all participating charities during its genealogy program on May 8.
• The Redbank Valley Public Library provides people with the tools to solve problems, resources to meet needs, and services to help the community. The library’s 2023 Challenge: If each person in the service area donates $10, the library’s overall operating budget would be covered for the year and its focus geared entirely toward providing for the community. For more information, visit www.rvlibrary.org or call (814) 275-2870.
• The Redbank Valley Trails Association, an all-volunteer organization, owns, maintains and improves the 51-mile non-motorized, four-season Redbank Valley Trails, from the Allegheny River to Brookville, and the 9-mile Sligo Spur. This year’s goal is to raise money to refresh the crushed limestone surface and maintain the trail given the increases in fuel and material costs. Donations provide fuel, equipment and material to help volunteers improve and maintain the trails for the community to enjoy and benefit from the recreation, relaxation and fitness opportunities the trail presents. Donations can be made online via www.redbankvalleytrails.org/donation and can be used as gifts or to name bridges, shelters, picnic tables and other amenities. For more information, email info@redbankvalleytrails.org, or call (814) 275-1718.
• Southern Clarion Police Association is a group of concerned citizens dedicated to “direct from community funding” for support and technologies that may be beyond the ability of municipal governments to provide. Our 501(c)(3) status enables us to raise money and access grants that local governments cannot. Immediate fundraising goals are to purchase armored vests for officers’ safety (about $650), body cams ($275 each), portable breath analyzers ($500), first aid kits for each car ($300) and AEDs for each car and station ($1,934 each), as well as to establish and maintain a K-9 Unit for the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department, continue to raise money for improved electronic and digital equipment, and provide a scholarship to a student pursuing higher education in police work or criminal justice. For more information, visit www.SCPoliceAssociation.org or the group’s Facebook page. Donations can be dropped off at the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department, or mailed to Southern Clarion Police Association, 220 Broad St., New Bethlehem, PA 16242. For more information, call (814) 275-1180 or email police@SCCRPD.com.