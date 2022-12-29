DAYTON – Marcello Wealth Management Inc. of Dayton held its annual Client Christmas Party on Dec. 3 at the Lenape Heights Golf Resort.
The client appreciation event also incorporated a fundraiser for Mission 22, a non-profit organization which provides mental and physical support to veterans and their families.
Mark Luchesa, president of Marcello Wealth Management Inc. stated: “Giving to those in need, especially the men and women who have sacrificed so much for our country, stands at the heart of our firm. We all tend to focus on our own struggles, whether it’s with money, health, relationships, etc, and forget about those who struggle everyday with basic life functions. The holiday season is when most of us think about making donations or volunteering, but it needs to be a commitment throughout the entire year.”
“We were amazed by everyone’s generosity this year,” stated Amy Luchesa, treasurer of Marcello Wealth Management. “We were hoping to surpass last year’s total of $18,440, but we certainly didn’t expect to exceed it by 20 percent! Mark and I were thrilled to present Mission 22 with a check in the amount of $22,150.”
The donations were given by Marcello Wealth’s clients, area businesses, local churches and VFWs, and Marcello Wealth Management.
“If you are not familiar with Mission 22, I urge you to visit their website, mission22.org,” Amy added. “This is truly an amazing organization!”
Mark concluded: “When our soldiers make a vow to protect our freedom, they are donating/giving a part of their lives to ensure we can live ours in comfort and peace. That’s their duty. Our duty is to make sure that after they receive their DD214, a smooth transition follows. I hear civilians thank veterans for their service and I can appreciate that, but let’s take it one step further and actually do something about giving our soldiers a smooth transition when their tour is over. I challenge anyone who enjoys our country to prove it by acting out their appreciation by donating to an organization like Mission 22 which has a 90-plus percent giveback rate.”