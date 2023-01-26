KITTANNING – Dayton Borough will mark its 150th anniversary later this year, and organizers of the community’s celebration received a gift last week from Armstrong County to help make it all happen.
“Dayton was incorporated on June 5, 1873,” Betty Calhoun told Armstrong County Commissioners Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian at their regular public meeting on Jan. 19.
Calhoun and others are spearheading efforts through the Dayton Area Local History Society to celebrate the sesquicentennial anniversary with several days of events in May and June.
She said that Dayton’s annual Memorial Day activities will also take on an expanded theme this year, as the historical group plans to partner with the local American Legion. In addition to the parade, she said a local history display will be held at the Marshall House Museum on Monday, May 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The festivities will continue on Saturday, June 3, for the Golden Days of Dayton, which will include community yard sales, along with a livestock show and antique tractor show at the Dayton Fairgrounds.
A week later, on Saturday, June 10, Calhoun said a community picnic will be held.
Throughout the 150th celebration, she said the group will ask residents and businesses to display the American flag and decorate their buildings in red, white and blue.
Plans also include the design of a commemorative item that can be sold at the events, as well as a reprint of “History of Dayton District,” a local history book first published in 1951. Calhoun said the history society has received numerous requests over the years to reprint the book.
The anniversary committee also hopes to involve students at Dayton Elementary School in the event, possibly by holding historical programs and conducting an art contest with the finished artworks displayed at the celebration.
“It is the committee’s goal and desire to offer our community a well-deserved celebration,” Calhoun said.
In addition to Calhoun as chairperson, committee members include Beverly Rupp, Connie Brocious, Elmer Lightner, Brenda Schrecengost, Melissa Lightner, Charlotte Clowser, Nancy Lightner and Donald Wadding.
To help kickstart the celebration planning, the commissioners authorized a $1,000 donation from the county’s Marcellus Legacy fund.
“We’re glad to help out,” Renshaw said.
Calhoun said the additional details about the 150th celebration would be made available as planning progresses.
Fundraisers To
Benefit Sheriff’s
K9 Unit
Armstrong County Sheriff Frank Pitzer said that the department’s K9 officer, Blak, underwent spinal surgery last week.
Blak has been serving as the county’s K9 officer for nearly seven years.
“He’s something special,” Pitzer said. “That dog is amazing.”
To help fund the procedure that was expected to cost more than $10,000, Pitzer said a couple fundraisers will be held in the coming weeks.
The first event is a spaghetti dinner at the West Kittanning Fire Hall on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 3 to 7 p.m. The cost for the meal is $10 per person.
On Feb. 25, the Sheriff’s Office, along with the Fort Armstrong Horseman’s Association, will host a Night at the Races at the Kittanning Township Fire Hall. Tickets are available through the Sheriff’s Office and FAHA members.
Details about both events can be found on the “Armstrong County Sheriff’s Department” page on Facebook.
Other Business
• The commissioners approved a lease agreement with American Legion Bishop Madden Post 488 in Bradys Bend for the county’s Area Agency on Aging senior center. Officials said the center is open two days each week, and that the new lease will increase less than $165 for the year.
• The 2023 Farmland Preservation program was approved for 2023, with officials noting that the county’s allocation this year will be $11,233. Officials said that eight county farms have been preserved so far, with the program focussing on three additional farms for future preservation.
• The following people were reappointed to the Armstrong County Agricultural Land Preservation Board: Troy Goldstrohm of Kittanning, Terry Bowser of Kittanning and Marlene Kammerdiener of Templeton.