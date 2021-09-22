WAYNE TWP. – A 69-year-old Dayton woman was killed in a structure fire at her home on the morning of Sept. 19 in Wayne Township.
Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers said on Monday that the body of Beverly Jo Rummel was discovered by firefighters inside the side door of her Rabbit Hollow Road home following a structure fire.
According to reports, the home caught fire at approximately 10 a.m. and Rummel was not able to get out. The coroner’s office was dispatched to the scene around 10:20 a.m., and Rummel was pronounced dead by Myers.
Police said foul play is not suspected and it’s likely that Rummel died as a result of smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by members of the State Police Fire Marshall. The incident is still under investigation by Fire Marshall, Armstrong State Police and the Armstrong County Coroner’s Office.