Harrisburg – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn recently announced that DCNR will produce or purchase 100% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

“DCNR’s commitment to sustainability is second to none and we are proud to announce this critical step to a more sustainable energy use across our department as good stewards of our natural resources,” Dunn said. “This agency is committing to a measured, strategic plan to address energy conservation, creation, and consumption for the facilities that are critical parts of operating public lands.”

