KITTANNING: Orphans of the Storm (OOTS) in Rayburn Township recently received the call that no animal rescue wants to receive.
The person informed them that one of their own, Waylon, a happy young hound mix, had been shot and killed, allegedly by his owner on Sunday, a little over a month after being adopted.
Waylon came to OOTS in December of 2022 and was adopted April 30. Those adopting animals from the shelter undergo a strict screening process. This adoption did not raise any red flags.
Arnold police charged Susan Mullenax, 49, of Alcoa Drive, Arnold, with a felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals. She was arraigned Sunday and released from the Westmoreland County jail after a professional bondsman posted her $25,000 bail, according to court records.
Police said officers entered the garage with Mullenax and found Waylon in a trash bag with a clearly visible gunshot wound to the shoulder and neck.
Police did not say how many times Waylon had been shot, but the complaint states the gun contained four spent casings and one unstruck live round in the chamber hole. One slug was recovered, police said.
Mullenax was placed under arrest.
She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing June 22.
Shelter staff describe Waylon as being friendly, affectionate and playful. The volunteers remember how he loved getting attention from them and going on long walks.
"We are all devastated and still processing this event. We will be following this case and share updates as we know them," said Beth Ann Galbraith, executive director for OOTS.