BROOKVILLE – DeMans Gift Shop and Newsroom is closing at the end of January, marking the end of an era for the business, but the name and legacy will live on with the continuation of DeMans Team Sports.
The name “DeMans” comes from a combination of the two business men who originally partnered to buy a newsstand out of bankruptcy, John DeMotte and C.D. Manspeaker. Six weeks after opening Manspeaker sold his share to DeMotte and returned to Pittsburgh.
DeMans, Inc. has served the community in many ways for 61 years — 62 in March — and the newsroom has been a constant since its opening day in March 1960. While the newsroom and gift shop will close at the end of the month, DeMans Team Sports in the upstairs of the building will stay open.
The official closing date for the newsstand and gift shop is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 31.
In the history of the newsstand, several other departments have come and gone, at one time having the largest selections of toys in town, a hunting and fishing department, and the gift shop. In 1968, DeMotte began servicing athletic needs of local high schools, and in 1973, his son, Jack DeMotte, joined the sporting goods department.
“It is with sadness that we’re announcing the closing of this business, but I really want to thank all of the customers who have supported us for 61 years, and more importantly all the employees. We’ve had several hundred people in our employment over the years, through paper boys to outside salesmen to retail clerks to warehouse people. They’ve been the reason for our success,” DeMotte said.
According to Jack, the magazine display in the newsstand was the largest, longest standing display in Pennsylvania at one time. Jack DeMotte sold the gift shop and newsroom portion of the business about eight years ago.
The building itself is one of the oldest on Main Street, dating back to 1860, and housing the Henderson Tin Shop. It was the only building on its block to survive the fire of 1876, according to the historical plaque on the building.
“I had mixed emotions when the current owner told me about closing his business. COVID, the pandemic restrictions, have definitely affected the business… So it was a bittersweet announcement,” DeMotte said. “I understood his reasoning, however it’s been my whole life. It’s been part of my life for 61 years.”
The decision to close was made by current owner, Tim Lowmaster, of Punxsutawney, who was leasing the space. Lowmaster cited such things as the impacts of the pandemic and a marked decrease in foot traffic as factors in his decision to close.
DeMotte also said the internet has played a role in people no longer coming to get magazines and news in person.
“Newsstands, gift shops, card shops, are foot traffic businesses, and with the effects of the pandemic, foot traffic has been significantly affected,” DeMotte said. “Realistically, we’re a business of the 70s and 80s, not of the 2000s.”
“A lot of the products and services that we sold and based our business on have been chipped away by time,” he added.
DeMotte is open to any business that might be interested in the space, but said he is hopeful for something that will complement the Main Street program. He said he is involved with the downtown development and said he “will lease that with an eye to what is good for the downtown.”
“The space will be for lease here shortly after the closing,” DeMotte said. “Probably by, I would say by the end of February it should be cleaned out.”
The downstairs will also still act as the pathway to the upstairs to DeMans Team Sports. There will still be signage placed pointing customers to the Team Sports business upstairs.
“There will be no changes in the Team Sports, and we look forward to continuing to serve our loyal customers from Brockway, DuBois, Punxsutawney, Brookville and the surrounding areas,” he said.
DeMotte said he grew up in the business before becoming a full-time employee of the Sports Team business. He started working when he was 8 years old, working as a paperboy, then working at the cash register at 12 years old. He then worked in the hunting and fishing department during high school, before going away to college.
“Essentially I have grown up my entire life in this business,” DeMotte said. “Then, after I went to college for a while and came back, and then entered Team Sports in 1973 and I’ve been here ever since full-time.”
He said he feels blessed to have watched the business develop and the change of retail over the years. He said the changes in purchasing patterns, reduction of foot traffic, changing demographics and supply chain issues have made it difficult for a business built in the 60s and 70s to continue.
“It’s an evolutionary process and a change process, and it comes whether we like it or not,” DeMotte said.