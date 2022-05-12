LEWISBURG – Mike Milosevich of Lewisburg in Union County is a write-in Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania's 15th Congressional District on Tuesday, May 17.
Milosevich was born, raised and educated in central Pennsylvania, and is completing his 35th year in business as an environmental consultant and contractor.
“For over 40 years I have helped Pennsylvania businesses and industries solve problems, remediate land for purchase, sale and finance,” said Milosevich. “Our goal is more than 1,000 eligible write-in votes.”
There are no Democratic candidates for the 15th Congressional District on the official ballot. The district, currently represented by Republican Glenn "GT" Thompson, includes Clarion and Armstrong counties.
Molesevich stressed his following beliefs:
• Integrity — He supports integrity and holding elected officials accountable for their actions and to uphold their oath of office.
• National Security Defense — He supports a strong, ready and modern military, and allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
• Economy and Jobs — He supports a strong economy to make a stronger America and strives for creating long-term jobs with quality pay and benefits. "Hard work deserves good returns."
• Education — He supports early and good public education with more access to vocational and community education opportunities.
• Environment — He supports protecting the environment with preservation of land, water, sustainable agriculture and hemp.
• Energy — He supports energy efficiency with sustainable and renewable energy as the country transitions from use of non-renewable sources of energy.
“No elected official should go unchallenged," Milosevich said.