CLARION – The Clarion and Venango County Democrats have scheduled their fall dinner for Saturday, Sept. 23, at 5:30 p.m. at the Clarion VFW.
The keynote speaker for the event will be Eugene DePasquale, 2024 candidate for Pennsylvania Attorney General.
Also featured will be Braxton White, candidate for Clarion County commissioner; Matt Beith, candidate for Venango County commissioner; and Chip Abramovic, Venango County commissioner.
Tickets for the dinner are $30 and can be purchased online at www.actblue.com/donate/clarionvenango23 or by mail to: Clarion County Democrats, P.O. Box 809, Clarion, PA 16214.
Tickets may also be purchased at the door, but attendees are asked to RSVP by Sept. 16 to info@clarioncountydems.com.