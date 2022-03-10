CLARION – Democrats in Clarion County are encouraged to gather and sign nominating petitions at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at 10:30 in the conference room of Motel 6, of Interstate 80 Exit 62.
Petitions nominating Josh Shapiro for Governor; Austin Davis or Brian Sims for Lt. Governor; for John Fetterman, Malcolm Kenyatta or Conor Lamb for U.S. Senate; and Ronnie Ray Jenkins for the U.S. House will be available for signatures.
All the candidates have been invited to attend or send representatives, and Austin Davis has confirmed he’ll be there.
Clarion County Democratic Chairman Joe Billotte said light refreshments will be served.