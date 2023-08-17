BROOKVILLE — The fifth annual Demstock brought nearly 400 democrats from 16 counties together at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds for a weekend of connecting rural Pennsylvania’s democrats.
Demstock is a yearly weekend long event that involves community with fellow rural democrats, camping for out of town attendees, live music, and a dinner featuring guest speakers. The event changes locations each year, moving to a different rural community to host. This year, Jefferson County became the host county with the event held at the county fairgrounds in Brookville.
The weekend culminated with a dinner and guest speakers featuring Sen. John Fetterman, Chairman Sen. Sharif Street, and State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta. Also speaking at the dinner were judicial candidates Dan McCaffery, Timika Lane and Matt Wolf. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. was also planning to attend, but was unable to because his mother died on Friday. Judicial candidate Jill Beck was also supposed to attend, but fell ill unexpectedly.
The dinner was kicked off by Demstock Committee Chairman Phil Heasley, who gave words of encouragement regarding the participation the event received.
“We want to picture that this event becomes the premier rural event not just in Pennsylvania, but in the country,” said Heasley. “This year we didn’t know what to expect, it’s not an off year election, it’s an odd year election, and we all know how those go. We sold over 380 tickets for this event.”
Jefferson County Democratic Chairman John Huot was welcomed to say a few words as the host county this year. He welcomed everyone to the county saying “isn’t it a great time to be a democrat right now?”
County democratic Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik also said a few words, highlighting the county’s world wide event of Groundhog Day, and encouraging attendees to return for the February event
“Thank you for coming here, it is really exciting to see this many democrats, and we can talk about democratic values in Jefferson County and especially rural Pennsylvania,” Pisarcik said.
Sharif Street was the first of the featured speakers to take the stage. He focused on the importance of the justice system and the judicial elections happening this year.
“There are no off years in Pennsylvania politics. Every year is an important year, and there’s some big important things going on in our justice system right now,” Street said.
He said judicial elections used to be boring, but they aren’t anymore, as they now represent the last line of defense for a woman’s right to chose, for union workers, for criminal cases to be treated fairly, and for basic democracy. He also spoke about the importance of the courts when it comes to election law.
Sen. John Fetterman spoke next, celebrating the active democrats in the rural areas saying how important their votes were for the state level.
“Knowing that your counties will never be blue, but it’s going to turn Pennsylvania blue at the same time though. You are the heart and soul of Pennsylvania democrats, and we can’t be blue statewide if we can’t do your margins in all of your counties and that’s what matters,” Fetterman said.
He thanked the voters for his current position in the government, and spoke about the hope for Sen. Casey to be re-elected for his fourth term. He said he and Casey would be going around Pennsylvania together for his campaign.
Judicial candidates McCaffery, Lane and Wolf each spoke next, all emphasizing the importance of their elections this year.
“All of these people that we love when we elect as democrats, they’re important, great people… but none of them, and I mean none of them can take away your rights with the swipe of a pen. A judge can,” McCaffery said.
He said Pennsylvania has the busiest appellate court in the country, and that this election could be the first time the court has had a democratic majority.
Lane and Wolf both followed him, putting much the same emphasis on the upcoming election. They all shared their own experiences of getting into politics, and both talked favorably about judicial candidate Jill Beck since she couldn’t make it.
The evening of speakers was finished by State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta who spoke about the current state of unrest in politics. He recalled a phone call with his grandmother where she told him “I’m sorry I thought we had fixed some of this,” regarding civil and equal rights in the country.
Kenyatta spoke about the overwhelming divide in politics lately, and how that can be enough for some to tune it out. He returned back to that conversation with his grandmother later, to express the importance of not tuning out or giving up.
He said he told his grandmother, “don’t be sorry, it’s just my turn,” then passed the same message along to attendees, saying “don’t be weary, it’s just your turn.”