GROVE CITY – Sometimes life is cruel, but people can always be kind. If ever there was a saying to sum up a life lesson learned by an area college student, and Redbank Valley native, this is it.
It all began last fall when Trenten Rupp, a 2021 Redbank Valley High School graduate, connected with Be the Match, one of the world’s largest registries for blood cell and bone marrow donors, through his football team at Grove City College.
After completing the initial testing, Rupp learned in September that he was a potential match, a one-in-two-million chance, for a three-year-old girl suffering from immunodeficiency with only months to live.
Without hesitation, Rupp agreed to proceed with a blood draw that would be sent away for extensive testing at a laboratory in South Carolina to ensure that both DNAs lined up and Rupp was indeed an “absolute perfect match” for the potential recipient.
“I was highly anticipating the phone call to hear my results, but it never came,” Rupp said last week, pointing out that he was expecting to hear the results on Dec. 3, 60 days from the initial blood draw.
Wanting answers, Rupp called his coordinator through Be the Match, who delivered the heartbreaking news that although he was a “perfect match” for the little girl, her doctors had decided not to go through with the donation procedure.
“The reason for the doctors deciding to discontinue the process is completely confidential, [but] it ultimately comes down to the recipient not being healthy enough for the procedure,” Rupp explained, adding that he was told that the recipient would likely not live through the surgery itself.
Upon hearing the news, Rupp said he was immediately taken back to the initial phone call he received, along with the many emotions he felt that day.
“Those initial emotions are what makes it hard to swallow,” he said, noting that he truly felt that this match was meant to be. “I was so eager to save this young girl’s life, and I suddenly had to accept the fact that it probably wasn’t going to happen.”
Rupp said it took him about a week to fully grasp the end result of the journey, and at the end was able to find peace in the fact that he did everything in his power to give a complete stranger a chance at life, while at the same time having the opportunity to positively impact an entire community.
“Once the reality set in, I went from heartbroken to forever thankful for the opportunity,” he said. “I have full faith that this is all part of God’s plan for me; he works in mysterious ways.”
He added that he also found comfort in the fact that his information will remain in the Be the Match database for potential recipients in the future.
“There wasn’t a doubt in my mind that I wanted to stay in the database,” Rupp said, explaining that since his blood has gone through the entire testing process, Be the Match will be able to match any patient with his DNA without further testing. “Although it is virtually impossible for another perfect match to come along, I remain hopeful.”
Rupp’s information will remain in the database until his 40th birthday — which is the maximum age to qualify as a donor. He can also remove himself from the database at any time, but said that he has no intent to ever do it.
“If I ever receive another phone call, I will undoubtedly offer to donate again,” he said.
Although the outcome was not what he anticipated, Rupp still encourages anyone who is medically able to join the Be the Match registry.
“You never know how many people you can positively impact by simple sending in a DNA swab,” he said, pointing out that anyone who signs up with the organization has the same opportunity to save a life and impact thousands of others. “This process was nothing less than a true blessing, [and] has changed my life in more ways than anyone will know.”
“I can’t express how thankful I am for my family and friends who have supported me through all of this,” Rupp continued. “I’’d like to give a huge ‘Thank You’ to everyone who has showed me love and support.”
For more information on Be the Match, visit www.bethematch.org.