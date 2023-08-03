LIMESTONE TWP. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists to a bridge rehabilitation with a detour on Olean Trail (State Route 2005) in Limestone Township, Clarion County.
The project consists of repairs to the wingwalls and barrier walls, deck drainage and other miscellaneous repairs to rehabilitate the bridge.
From Aug. 7 through 22, Olean Trail (SR 2005) will be closed between the intersection of Olean Trail and Crates Road (SR 2001) and 2.5 miles from Route 66 in Frogtown. Traffic will be open to Conner Road, just past Charles Machine.
To detour, motorists will travel Forest Drive (SR 2001) to Route 66 back to Olean Trail (SR 2005).