SLIGO – A community dinner will be held on March 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. (or until sold out) at the Sligo Recreation Center.
The menu includes chicken cacciatore served over penne noodles, a vegetable, Italian bread, a cupcake and beverage.
The cost for the dinner is $12 for adults and $7 for children eight and under.
Take-outs will be available.
This event is sponsored by the Union COG Pool Park Committee. Proceeds will go toward improvements at the pool park.
Sligo Pool passes will be available to purchase.
The cost for those residing in Sligo, Rimersburg and Monroe Township will be $150. It will be $175 for those living in other municipalities and $75 for the purchase of a single pass.