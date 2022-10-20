SLIGO – A chicken and biscuit dinner will be held at the Sligo Recreation Center on Sunday, Oct. 23 to benefit Jeffery Kriebel.
Mr. Kriebel has lived in Clarion County his whole life. He has been a dedicated community member, belonging to the local fire company, as well as coaching and umpiring Little League baseball and softball.
He has worked for Rimersburg Borough for 26 years.
Earlier this year, while working, he developed an infection, which led to a toe amputation, possible vision loss and a mass in his ear. He has not been able to work since May and has not been able to claim workers’ compensation either.
This chicken and biscuit dinner benefit is being held to help relieve some of the financial burden that has been put on Jeff since the onset of his symptoms in May.
The cost of the dinner is $12.
The menu includes: chicken and biscuits, stuffing, green beans, drink and a choice of dessert.
There will also be a Chinese auction and a 50/50 raffle.
For more information, to contribute a monetary donation or an item for the Chinese auction, call or text Tracie Keene at (724) 290-0596. Any donations can be dropped off at Keene’s Scrap Metal in Sligo.