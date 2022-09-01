DISTANT – An area woman has recently found a way to share her love of reading and experiences as a former librarian with Distant residents.
When Darla Patterson of Distant saw her first Little Free Library on a family trip to Seattle, Wash. about eight years ago, she knew right away that she wanted to have her own one day.
“I thought it was the coolest thing,” said Patterson, a retired school librarian of 35 years, earlier this week of the Little Free Libraries that foster neighborhood book exchanges around the world by inviting visitors to take a book and share a book with others. “It’s all about sharing books, and I love it.”
Patterson’s wish came true this past July when her husband, Tim, surprised her with her own Little Free Library that he had constructed outside their Kohlersburg Road home.
“It’s nice being a steward of a library again,” she said, noting that the library itself is made of repurposed materials from their former cabin in Tionesta, as well as their current house in Distant. “I’m really excited.”
According to Patterson, the Little Free Library features a variety of books for readers of all ages that have been donated to the cause by friends, family and neighbors.
“There is a great selection, and there are some good books in here,” she said, noting that she plans to replace the library’s current titles with fresh inventory on the first day of each month. “The idea of these libraries is to get books in everyone’s hands.”
As with the majority of similar libraries, Patterson said that her Little Free Library is chartered, meaning its location can be found on the organization’s mobile app and website, along with more than 150,000 similar libraries across the globe.
“The app is nice because you can put in your location wherever you are, and it will tell you if there are any Little Free Libraries in the area,” she said, pointing out that the mobile map is especially convenient for travelers who always like to have a book on hand. “You never have to take a book with you; you can find one wherever you are.”
She added that people can also check in at any of the library sites with a digital guestbook, and said that many libraries, including her own, have physical guestbooks for visitors to sign.
Patterson noted that hers is not the only Little Library in Distant. There is also one near Sweet Delights which she has visited several times. She said having multiple libraries in the same community doesn’t concern her.
“You can never have enough libraries,” she said.
To celebrate the opening of her library, Patterson hosted an official grand opening event on Aug. 17, a date she selected specifically to coincide with her mother’s 90th birthday.
“It is her love of reading that got me hooked on books,” Patterson said of her mother, noting her mother’s love of books laid the groundwork for her to begin reading at a young age. “Reading is in my blood; it’s always been in me.”
Looking to the future, Patterson said she hopes to eventually move the Little Free Library to a more permanent location in their lot adjacent to the house, complete with a bench and hooks for dog leashes.
“It has to have a seat,” she said of the library, noting that she also hopes to add a dog lending library, filled with sticks and balls, to the area.
Patterson also said that she is always looking for donations of gently used/read books to add to her library’s inventory. Anyone interested in donating books to the library should contact Patterson at (724) 787-2136.
“It’s been really fun,” Patterson said of sifting through the large collection of books that have already been donated. “Be sure to stop by often for your next great read.”