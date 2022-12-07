CLARION – Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh said on Wednesday that no foul play is suspected in recent death of 14-year-old Paige Harrigan of Clarion.
Speaking on rumors he's heard that Harrigan was murdered and someone is out there posing a threat to area children, Welsh said that his office has been involved in the investigation from the beginning, including being on scene with the police and coroner where Harrigan's body was discovered, and has received frequent updates from investigators.
"The Pennsylvania State Police are conducting a thorough investigation including many interviews, and autopsy and other chemical tests," Welsh said in a press release issued Dec. 7, noting that foul play is not suspected in the teenager's death. "The autopsy was recently completed, and the results do not support any suspected criminal cause of death."
Welsh noted that the investigation remains open and "will follow the facts wherever they may lead." He also urged the community to refrain from spreading rumors about the case.
"As a parent of young children in our community, I know there is nothing scarier than a danger to our children," Welsh said in the release. "However, rumors and unfounded speculation can be harmful to the family and a community looking to heal from this loss."
Harrigan's body was discovered on Dec. 3 in the area of Chestnut Ridge Drive in Clarion Township. It was reported that she ran away from her Applewood Valley home on Thursday, Nov. 24 and had been spotted multiple times in the Clarion area in the days following her disappearance.
In his release, Welsh said that state police are seeking information regarding Harrigan's whereabouts between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3. Anyone with information should contact police at (814) 226-1710.
"Clarion County has recently suffered a tragedy with the loss of Paige Harrigan," Welsh said in the release. "I join in the outpouring of condolences and support to Paige's family."