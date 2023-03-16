FRYBURG – Misty Ditz of Fryburg has announced her bid for the Republican nomination for the position of Register and Recorder for Clarion County in the May 16 primary election.
Ditz spent two years working at the Clarion County Courthouse in the Assessment Office, where she became proficient in reading deeds and calculating property and school taxes.
Ditz then took a job at Forest County’s Assessment/Tax Claim Office. There she gained extensive knowledge in calculating and processing Local Earned Income and overdue property taxes. She was employed with Forest County for eight years, and the last five years were spent as the Tax Claim director. During her time there, Ditz digitally transitioned the Assessment offices’ property tax cards. As the Tax Claim director, Ditz was given the opportunity to conduct and hold the annual Upset/Judicial Sales. In this job, she worked closely with the Recorder and Prothonotary offices in filing deeds, petitions and hearings.
While Ditz was a resident of Tionesta Borough, she spent a short time on the borough council. She had to resign from that position when she moved to her current residence in Fryburg, which she shares with her husband Jerad and their 5-year-old son Keller. She enjoys spending time with her family, baking, canning, gardening and crafting.
Ditz is currently employed at the Riverview Intermediate Unit in Clarion.
Given the chance, Ditz said she “knows she can make Clarion County proud as the new Register and Recorder.” She said she is committed to helping digitize the office and maintaining perfect records.