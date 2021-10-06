CLARION – The Clarion Hospital Foundation recently awarded Dr. Robert C. Luderer with the 2021 David W. “Doc” Humphrey Clarion Hospital Service Award.
This award recognizes an individual community member, hospital employee or medical staff member who exemplifies unwavering support and dedication to the mission and vision of Clarion Hospital.
Dr. Luderer is originally from Cincinatti, Ohio where he met his late wife, Karen. He came to Clarion to practice Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology at Clarion Hospital in 1980.
Dr. Luderer began his medical training in 1969, attending Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Philadelphia. In 1974 he completed his Internship and Residency at Lancaster Osteopathic Hospital in Lancaster, where he served as the Chief Resident there from 1975-76. During his Residency at the Detroit Osteopathic Hospital in Detroit, Dr. Luderer was a Fellow of Medical Oncology from 1976 to 1979.
Dr. Luderer is board certified by the American College of Osteopathic Internists for Internal Medicine and Oncology.
Dr. Luderer can be described as family oriented, an outdoorsman, intelligent, a fixture in the Clarion medical community, and instrumental in building the cancer center. He has also been recognized as Clarion Hospital’s educator of the year on multiple occasions. Dr. Luderer has selflessly dedicated his life to medicine and keeping his community healthy.