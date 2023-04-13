CLARION – It’s that time of year again. The beginning of April is when the regional dog wardens usually canvass Clarion County to check for updated dog and rabies licenses, and illegal kennels. It is important that all dogs have 2023 licenses to avoid fines of up to $300 per dog plus court costs.
Licenses can be purchased at the county Treasurer’s Office, in person or by mail. The application can be downloaded from the treasurer’s page on the county website at www.co.clarion.pa.us. Completed applications, and checks or money orders, should be sent to: Karyn Montana, Treasurer, 330 Main Street, Room 110, Clarion, PA 16214.
Licenses can be purchased online at www.doglicenses.us/PA/Clarion. An extra fee will apply for online purchases.
Licenses can also be purchased at: Sligo Recreation Center, Sligo; Lander’s Store, Lucinda; Knox Country Farm Supply, Knox; Steiner’s Outdoors & More, East Brady; Rocky Acres Kennel, Clarion; Tri-County Pet Rescue, Shippenville; Stantz K9 Suites, Parker; Doggie Bole, Rimersburg; and Strattanville Borough Office, Strattanville.
Licenses cost $8.50 for male or female dogs and $6.50 if they are neutered or spayed. There is a $2 discount for senior citizens and applicants who qualify for disability. Lifetime licenses are also available at the county treasurer’s office.
For more information, call (814) 226-1113, or email kmontana@co.clarion.pa.us.