STRATTANVILLE – Originally opened in 2014, the Clarion PUPs Dr. G. Allen and Mary E. Haws Dog Park has been, until more recently, a largely unknown community asset.
“They [Clarion PUPs] didn’t do a whole lot of advertising [until the last year]. Whenever [Clarion PUPs] was a dog rescue, it [the dog park] was well known then. The rescue kind of left and now we have the dog park and nobody knew about it. Since we started advertising it, it’s been booked almost every day, a couple times throughout the day,” reported Clarion PUPs president Ashley Cummings.
“I’ve lived here five years and just recently found out about it a year ago,” said Sarah Wright, a Strattanville resident who takes her one-and-half-year-old pit bull, Cheech, to the park approximately three times a week. “Now, I highly recommend this place to anybody; I give out [information] to people I work with. It’s a great place, I love taking my dog there.”
Located off Pine Street in Strattanville, the dog park is a fenced-in, three-acre grass lot where dogs can roam and play under the supervision of their owners.
People can individually use the dog park by donation almost anytime, though those booking appointments via the Clarion PUPs Facebook page are given priority. Groups can also reserve the park, with proof of their dogs’ vaccinations and rabies shots. A signed liability waiver is also required.
Insurance considerations prohibit Clarion PUPs from having multiple animals that aren’t owned by the same person in the enclosure at any one time without a reservation.
Several upgrades have been made over the past year, including repairing the on-site office and adding light-weight, canine agility apparatus. That being noted, Clarion PUPs, a registered nonprofit, is currently in the process of raising money to continue improving the area.
“We’re still working on it [the dog park]. Right now we are trying to raise money to improve the fencing [which is original from 2014], hopefully by winter. Nine thousand dollars should cover [replacing the fencing] for the whole park,” relayed Cummings.
Making improvements to the fencing is a top priority, as the dog park has recently suffered several episodes of vandalism.
Noted Cummings, “[Vandals] cut a whole section of our smaller fence out and replaced it with rusted-out link fencing. They’ve been ripping fence poles out, I don’t know how they did it because they are hammered in. They managed to pop some of the top beads out [a cover that fits the top of a post] trying to get the fencing down.”
Because of the vandalism, the fence is now inspected nightly before the dog park is locked and trail cams have been strategically placed.
The dog park’s neighbors also keep an eye on things — Cummings told a story about a person owning the house next door recently challenging an individual, who was a member of the board of directors, as he inspected the fence at dusk.
Other enhancements Clarion PUPs would like to make include removing a brush pile in the park close to the fence line and adding a water play area.
Clarion PUPs is also considering downsizing the park’s fenced in area, but for good reason.
We’re discussing making it smaller. Compared to the DuBois dog park, we could fit almost three or four of theirs’ into our dog park,” explained Cummings. “We would like to separate our park into smaller fenced-in areas to that we can have more people here [at one time]. Converting it into something smaller, two or three dog parks, more than one dog could use it at a time. By doing that, it would pull more people in, people are going to love it.”
The feedback Cummings has received from those who use the dog park has been positive.
“They’re glad that they can take their dogs [somewhere to play], some have nowhere or they have to use a tie line, and they don’t like that. Here, they can just zoom all over, people don’t have to worry about their dog running off, they’re in a nice safe environment,” Cummings observed.
Wright, for one, is grateful that the dog park is available, “I live in a trailer and I don’t have much of a yard, so when I go there, he can just run. It’s huge, I love taking my dog there. They keep it nice; people clean up after their dogs. It’s a great place, being able to go there and just letting my dog run.”
Added Cummings, “A lot of them [people who use the park] thank us. I keep telling them, it’s not us, you need to be thankful for Dr. G. Allen and Mary E. Haws, they deserve 100 percent of the credit. If it wasn’t for them, there would be no dog park.”
Clarion PUPs is currently looking for individuals willing to serve on the organization’s board of directors. Interested individuals can find information and contact Clarion PUPs through its Facebook page.
Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so at the Clarion PUPs GoFundMe page at www.gofund.me/b9a46eab.