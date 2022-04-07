EAST BRADY – The old home of the East Brady Bulldogs is one again going to the dogs as the former high school prepares to house a new pet grooming business beginning this summer.
At their meeting Tuesday evening, borough council members approved a rental request from Parker area resident Chevelle Daniels, who proposed opening a dog grooming salon in the girls locker room area of the East Brady Community Center.
“I’m trying to get out of the corporate [world] and go out on my own,” Daniels told the council, noting that she’s worked at Petco in Butler since 2011 and has served as the store’s salon manager for the last seven years. “As far as the dog grooming business, I’m experienced and very confident in what I do.”
In fact, Daniels said that she has several clients who are willing to follow her to her own salon in East Brady, noting that the business could provide an economic boost for the riverfront community.
“I think it would be awesome for East Brady, bringing in more customers, more business,” she said.
Pointing out that she understood there may be some concern about having a dog grooming business in the community building, Daniels assured council members that she would remain on top of cleaning potential pet messes and keeping pet hair out of the drains. She said she would also be open to soundproofing her area, if necessary, so as not to disturb any other businesses or renters.
One major concern of borough officials was the proximity of the dog grooming business to Mother Goose Preschool which has been a longtime tenant in the community building.
“You may have people coming in at the same time the preschoolers are coming in or leaving,” council president Barb Mortimer said, noting that children often like to pet dogs and some people might be bothered with the youngsters being close to dogs they don’t know. “The last thing we want is a child being bitten by a dog.”
Councilman Joe Hillwig echoed Mortimer’s concern, pointing out that he didn’t want preschool students, parents or staff to “be uncomfortable.”
“It’s just concerning with little kids and not knowing what kind of dogs are coming through the door,” he said.
Explaining that she understands that not everyone loves dogs, Daniels — who is also a dog trainer and familiar with “aggressive dogs and different behaviors” — said she has no problem turning an animal away that she feels is too aggressive.
“I’m not having aggressive dogs in the building,” she reassured council members, adding that she could work her schedule around arrival and departure times for preschoolers, as well as after school activity groups. “I want to make sure everybody here feels safe, and I don’t want to be a nuisance to other businesses.”
As an added layer of caution, council members said that a gate could be utilized to separate the glass doors at the entrance that would be used by the preschool and pet grooming salon.
“I like that she’s willing to work with us,” councilwoman Joy McCluskey said of Daniels. “She had a lot of things covered too.”
“I think it’s an awesome idea,” Hillwig added of the business. “She [Daniels] knows what she’s doing, there’s no question.”
Ultimately, council members voted unanimously to rent the space to Daniels for her business, effective tentatively June 1.
East Brady Amends Nuisance Ordinance
Borough ordinances also took center stage during the lengthy April 5 meeting, as council members took initial steps in amending the nuisance ordinance in East Brady.
The council approved to advertise an amendment to the borough’s nuisance ordinance, eliminating the requirement that additional letters be sent to repeat offenders who are cited for the same nuisance violations, including high grass, snow removal and junk accumulation on their properties.
“The problem is there’s no deterrence; it’s the same people every year, the same thing,” New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky said. He explained that the borough is paying to send multiple letters to the same offenders for violations. In many cases, the chief said, the offenders are no longer picking up the letters at the post office, taking up even more of the officers’ time. “I’m just trying to streamline it so if it’s the same people and the same violation, we do a citation...instead of dragging it out longer and longer.”
In offering his thoughts on the amendment, borough solicitor Andrew Cypher of Mechling & Heller LLP said that the new procedure might be challenged, but the worst case scenario would be that the ordinance would return to the need to deliver multiple letters.
The amended ordinance is expected to be officially approved at the council’s May 3 meeting.
Council also discussed with Cypher possible ordinance solutions to blighted or vacated properties in the borough. Cypher described a similar ordinance enacted in Kittanning and discussed the pros and cons of enforcement.
“In our experience in using these ordinances in other municipalities, blighted and vacant properties are becoming more and more of a problem,” Cypher said, noting that success depends on how strictly the borough wants to enforce violations. “It can be a headache to enforce because people are always going to be unhappy with whoever is citing them, but it is an incredibly powerful tool for beautifying the borough.”
No official action on the matter was taken.
Other Business
• During the public concerns portion of the meeting, the council heard from area resident Dan Markel, who serves as director of the Petroleum Valley Youth Center. The center is in the midst of a fundraising campaign to make the main recreation hall more accessible to disabled individuals — including the construction of handicapped restrooms and ramps.
“There are a lot of kids from East Brady and the Karns City School District who attend the summer camp,” Markel said, explaining that he is seeking assistance from various groups and municipalities, including East Brady. “If there’s any way we could get some assistance, that would be really appreciated.”
Mortimer said that while she wasn’t sure what the borough was allowed to donate to, council would check into the code and certainly help publicize the fund drive.
Anyone wishing to help with the project can make a tax deductible donation at www.gopvyc.weebly.com/donations.html, or send checks to Petroleum Valley Youth Center, P.O. Box 226, 251 Magnolia Road, Chicora, PA 16025.
• The council approved Resolution 2022-07, authorizing the application for a regional police grant on behalf of the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department.
• Approval was given for Penn Sweeping to sweep borough streets at a cost of $130 per hour. Borough officials said street sweeping will take place the week of April 11.
• Council members also authorized for Luke McCluskey to repair broken glass block windows at the community building at a cost of $300.
Mortimer explained that the windows were broken years ago. As a result, she said birds are always coming inside and heat is being let out.