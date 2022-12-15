CLARION – The Clarion County Board of Commissioners stressed the importance of dog licensing and honored a New Bethlehem area man for three decades of service to the county at its regular meeting on Dec. 13.
In their first order of business, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley proclaimed December as Dog License Awareness Month, encouraging residents to purchase licenses for their dogs.
“Purchasing dog licenses is required by law, and is an easy way to ensure a means for a lost dog to be returned to the family they belong,” the proclamation states, noting that, throughout the state, thousands of unlicensed dogs go missing each year and are never found.
Not only do dog licenses reunite lost dogs with their families, according to the resolution, they also provide funding to the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement which ensures the welfare of dogs in breeding kennels, provides support for state dog wardens, regulates activities pertaining to dogs classified as dangerous and oversees annual rabies vaccinations.
“It’s the law for people to get dog licenses,” Clarion County Treasurer Karyn Montana reiterated, noting that 2023 dog licenses are on sale now and should be purchased by Jan. 1.
Montana said dog licenses are available for purchase in the treasurer’s office and at several county businesses, as well as online.
“We have a new website this year,” she said, noting that dog licenses can be purchased online at www.doglicenses.us by choosing Pennsylvania and then Clarion County.
She also said that reminder notices will be sent to county dog owners in the near future.
Licenses cost $8.50 for males or females and $6.50 for spayed or neutered dogs. There is a $2 discount for senior citizens and disabled applicants. Lifetime licenses are also available at the treasurer’s office only.
“The Clarion County Board of Commissioners hereby proclaims December 20222 as Dog License Awareness Month and encourages all citizens who own dogs to purchase their annual or lifetime dog licenses to ensure that every dog lost is returned to its family,” the resolution concludes.
In other business at Tuesday morning’s meeting, the commissioners recognized New Bethlehem area resident Fred Anderson for his longtime service on the Clarion County Planning Commission Board.
“Fred Anderson served on the Planning Commission for 30 years, the longest serving Clarion County Planning Commission member ever,” county planning director Kristi Amato said after the meeting, noting that Anderson will exit the board when his term is complete at the end of the year.
According to Amato, Anderson served as board vice president and secretary/treasurer multiple times and was a “great mentor” for many new commission members.
“He always reviews the projects with fairness, while keeping the Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance requirements in mind,” she continued. “His great sense of humor was a huge asset during some strong discussions, and there is always a quip or pun to be shared. We will miss seeing Fred every month and wish him nothing but the best.”
Anderson was recognized formally at the commission’s monthly meeting on Wednesday evening.
Anderson’s exit leaves an open seat on the nine-member commission board, which will be filled by an appointment from the commissioners in the coming weeks.
Any county resident wishing to serve on the board should send a letter of interest, resume and references to Amato at Clarion County Department of Planning and Development, 421 Main Street, Suite 22 Clarion, PA 16214, or kamato@co.clarion.pa.us.
“Anyone wanting to serve should reach out fairly quickly,” Brosius said, noting that while there are no regions on the board, officials like to include representation from different municipalities in the county. “We try to keep a little diversity on the board.”
The Planning Commission typically meets on the third Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m.
In related business, current commission board members Rodger Nulph and Tom Spence were reappointed to four-year terms from Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2026.
Other Business
• In his bi-weekly reassessment report, Mike Russell, on-site manager for Vision Government Solutions, said that residential data collection is complete in Limestone, Millcreek, Highland and Paint townships.
“We just have a little bit of clean up work,” he said, noting that crews are currently working in Madison Township, with Redbank and Monroe townships, and Hawthorn Borough next on tap. “Of the around 18,800 improved parcels, we have about 5,500 done.”
Data entry, beginning with Clarion Borough, has also begun, according to Russell.
Russell also said that he hopes to begin commercial data collecting in Clarion Borough in February.
• The commissioners approved an award acceptance letter for the $900,000 Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant awarded to Clarion County for renovations at the courthouse.
• Casey O’Toole was appointed to a five-year term on the Clarion County Housing Authority Board, effective Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2027.
• The commissioners awarded a total of $51,024 in County Aid Liquid Fuels funding to the following municipalities: Beaver Township, $10,000 for a seal coat project; Foxburg Borough, $5,757 for Church Street seal coat project; Millcreek Township, $15,000 for Millcreek Township limestone Pa-2a project; Salem Township, $14,510 for Grace Church Road project; and Strattanville Borough, $5,757 for Borough Street seal coat project.
• Approval was also given to a union contract between the county and United Mine Workers of America for staff members at the Clarion County Jail. The new contract is valid retroactively from Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2024.
• A contract was renewed with Kevin Reichard for county engineering services. The term of the contract is Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023 at a cost of $60 per hour.