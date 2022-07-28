ALCOLA – What started with one dog from a rescue shelter has grown into a family business, an appearance on “America’s Got Talent” and a week’s worth of shows at this year’s Clarion County Fair.
Making their debut at the local fair for 2022, Jorge, Natalya, Katerina and Isabella Pompeyo, along with 14 of their four-legged friends, are all part of the Pompeyo Family and their Amazing Rescue Dogs show, a high-energy, circus act featuring the acrobatic antics of their canine costars.
“This is a pleasure,” Natalya said earlier this week of traveling and performing with her husband, daughters and their dogs. “[Our goal] is to give an energy that makes people smile.”
Born in Cali, Colombia, Jorge is a fourth-generation circus performer who worked as an acrobat, flying trapeze artist, high wire walker and animal trainer.
Natalya was born in Almaty, Kazakhstan where she trained from a young age in competitive gymnastics. She later took her skills to the circus where she worked as an aerial gymnast, eventually joining an acrobatic troupe with which she traveled the world.
“That’s what brought me to the United States,” Natalya said, noting that she and Jorge met in 2003 while performing for the same circus, “and that’s where the story begins.”
Jorge explained that he and his wife decided to create a dog act about 14 years ago after they rescued a puppy from an animal shelter and wanted to help other animals in need.
“We wanted to do something for the dogs because they just sit in the shelters,” he said, adding that he and his family advocate for dog rescue in every show. “We try to tell people that any shelter dog can be the star of the house.”
In an effort to build their act, the couple began combing through animal shelters in search of “spirited” dogs in need of a home.
“We need dogs that are full of energy and as crazy as possible,” Natalya said, pointing out that the Pompeyo dog show features all breeds of dogs, including rat terriers, border collies, poodles, heelers and other mixed-breed dogs. “If there’s a dog that never wants to sit and constantly wants to move, that’s the dog for us.”
In fact, the couple said they are always looking for new performers, often scouring newspapers and social media on their travels for dog listings.
“Sometimes people even bring us dogs,” Jorge said, adding that he and his wife can typically tell right away if a dog is a fit for their family.
Admitting that they were novices to dog training when they first began, the Pompeyos developed their own training techniques, backed with positive reinforcement and “a lot of hot dogs.”
“It’s a process; it takes a lot of patience, repetition and love,” Natalya said of training the dogs, noting that approaching training like a game is the key to success. “We want to make sure they are happy, entertained and loved.”
While some of the dogs can pick up tricks in a few hours, Natalya said others can take days or weeks to learn. She said that one of the hardest parts about training is discovering what a particular dog can and can’t do.
“We have to find that natural ability,” she said, explaining that not every dog can climb a double ladder or jump hurdles. “We then work around that natural ability to see what tricks they can do.”
After the dog show launched in 2009, Natalya said her family was traveling and performing when they received a call from a talent scout from “America’s Got Talent,” who asked if the Pompeyos and their dogs would be interested in participating in Season 12 of the nationally televised competition show.
“We said we would do it,” Natalya said, explaining that she, Jorge, Katerina and their dogs made it to the semifinals of the competition. “It was hard to travel back and forth with the dogs, and there was a lot of pressure, but it was one of the most amazing experiences that we’ve had.”
The Pompeyos said that their family has traveled all over the continental United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Caribbean and more to perform, although this is their first time in Western Pennsylvania.
“It’s absolutely gorgeous here,” Natalya said of the Clarion County area.
While the family used to travel the whole year, Jorge said they have cut back to around five or six months out of the year in order to spend more time at home.
“We want to be at home more enjoying our kids and our 25 dogs,” Jorge said. When not traveling, he said the family owns a dog boarding, training and grooming business out of their Florida-based home.
When asked what they like most about their work, the couple said they enjoy getting to meet new people and being able to travel and perform together as a family.
“It’s a great experience for our daughters,” Natalya said. She added that Katerina, 12, and Isabella, 7, perform in every show and love talking about the dogs and their experience.
“Not every family gets a chance to travel together for work, and I thank God that we have the opportunity to do this with our kids and fur kids,” she continued. “This is an amazing experience, and we are thankful that we still get to do it.”
The Pompeyo Family and their Amazing Rescue Dogs perform daily at the Clarion County Fairgrounds with shows at 3:30, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.