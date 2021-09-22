CLARION – Dollar General continues its expansion into Clarion County with a new planned store near Sligo.
According to Mike O’Donnell of Steckbeck Engineering and Surveying Inc., the company is working toward a tentative goal of opening before Christmas if paving is completed.
The Clarion County Planning Commission last Wednesday night granted preliminary approval to Sligo (68) DPP, LLC for a 9,100-square-foot Dollar General Store land development application along Route 68 in Piney Township.
“The store will be similar in size to many of the other stores in Clarion County,” said Kevin Reichard, Clarion County engineer. “They have a 30-foot wide driveway proposed from Route 68. They will also have 30 approved parking spaces.
“They also decided to go with on-site sewage because there was no extended sewage line out as far for the site on that side of Route 68. DEP approved the sewage, and they also got approval for municipal water service from Pennsylvania American Water.”
The 2.35-acre subdivided parcel was owned by Ben and Karen Paulden.
“The opening goal was before Christmas, but we’ll see if that happens,” said O’Donnell. “It’s all going to come down to when they can pave. I think if they can get the grading done in time to pave, then everything else will kind of fall into place.”
According to O’Donnell, all approvals for the work are now in hand. The company had NPDS approval for the better part of a year but struggled with the DEP for the online sewer system.
“They (DEP) are incredibly backed up at this point with reviews, and it took much longer than anticipated, but we’re finally at the point where we have online sewer approval, and all approvals in hand,” said O’Donnell.
“They’re geared up and will start construction as soon as possible before the start of cold weather. It’s been a long process, and we appreciate working with Clarion County. I think we’re finally near the finish line here and ready for construction.”
Other Business
• The commission offered preliminary approval to Clarion Blueprint Community Inc. for a Multigenerational Community Park land development application on a 2.6-acre parcel along Second Avenue in Clarion Borough.
“The project is going to be constructed in three phases beginning this fall, and the whole project is expected to be completed by the year 2023,” said Reichard pointing to plans. Some of the features that will be included in this park, when it is completed, are a playground, a bandstand, restroom, locker room, vending, a hockey and ice skating rink, basketball and tennis courts, shuffleboard, volleyball courts, and a life-sized chess board with other park-pertinent features.
• Final approval was provided to Clarion Boards LLC in Paint Township, combining three separate projects into one land development application.
“One was in 2016, one was in 2017, and one was in 2018,” said Reichard. “All three of these projects have been constructed to completion and he sent us a very good project narrative.”
• Donald B. and Donna M. Stouffer are proposing a 0.65-acre parcel in Knox Township that was used in the past as a commercial business. The commission decided to take no action on the request because members felt it was not a hardship situation and planners will meet with the owners to review their options.
The request was described as “unique” and included two modifications for relief from minimum lot size and minimum setback and a minor subdivision application.
• Final approval given to Randon E. and Cynthia L. Bell for an 1,800-square-foot garage land development application in Clarion Township. The project is for Service Master along the south side of Route 322.