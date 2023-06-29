NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce recently appointed Becca Dougherty as its newest board member.
Dougherty brings a wealth of experience in various professional roles, a deep commitment to her community, and a strong passion for fostering economic growth in the Redbank Valley region.
Dougherty is an accomplished individual with a background in sports, event planning and sales. She currently serves as the assistant coach for girls volleyball at Clarion-Limestone High School. Her expertise in team-building and strategic planning will be invaluable to the chamber.
In addition to her coaching role, Dougherty has honed her event planning skills as a key member of the Longshot Ammo & Arms VIP team. Her ability to organize and execute successful events has made her a respected professional in the industry. This experience will bring a fresh perspective to the chamber’s initiatives and enhance their ability to deliver outstanding community events.
Dougherty also works as an inside sales representative at Brookville Glove/BGM Customwear. Her sales acumen and customer-focused approach have allowed her to excel in building strong business relationships. Dougherty’s understanding of the needs of both local businesses and consumers will prove instrumental in driving collaboration and promoting economic development within the Redbank Valley.
Dougherty is no stranger to the Redbank Valley community. She attended Redbank Valley High School, and moved on to Thiel College, before returning to the local area.
“I am thrilled to join the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce as a board member,” said Dougherty. “Having grown up in New Bethlehem, I have a strong connection to this community and a sincere desire to see it thrive. I look forward to working alongside the dedicated board members to drive economic growth, support local businesses, and create a vibrant future for the Redbank Valley.”
For more information and to join the chamber, visit RedbankChamber.com or FB.com/RVChamber.