NEW BETHLEHEM – Around 25 people strolled down memory lane Monday evening as representatives from the Redbank Valley Historical Society and Redbank Valley Public Library presented a history tour of New Bethlehem’s downtown business district.
The Monday, Aug. 14 program, which was held in the history center along Broad Street, was hosted by the two local organizations in conjunction with the library’s weeklong celebration of 20-plus years at its current location in New Bethlehem.
Although the weather precluded a walking tour of the downtown sites as was originally planned, historical society and library board members and other volunteers took attendees on a visual and verbal tour, covering the history of nine former and present buildings along the 200 and 300 blocks of Broad Street — including the Dinger building, the Andrews/Arcadia Theatre, the Markel building, the First National Bank building (which was the former site of the library), the G.C. Murphy building, the Commercial Hotel, the Cherico building, the Corbett/Cresswell building and the Northwest Bank building (which currently houses the historical society).
The presentation included everything from the construction of the buildings to a detailed list of businesses that occupied each site. Most of the information presented Monday night came from the historical society’s book, “Business Center Recollections,” published from a series of columns written by Tom T. Andrews Jr. in 1989 for The Leader-Vindicator, where Andrews served as co-publisher.
“I started digging into the history of my assignment a few days ago, and what a rabbit hole it’s been,” presenter Dianna Bain said of researching information on the former Commercial Hotel in Andrews’ book. She said the book inspired her to want to learn more about the town’s history. “It’s amazing how much history we don’t know until we start looking into it.”
In his book, Andrews details his recollection, block by block, of the history of New Bethlehem’s business district over a period of 64 years from the time he was a young boy in 1925.
Historical society board member Brenda Shilling pointed out that originally, the main business district of New Bethlehem began at the 200 Block of Broad Street where Gum Nolf’s store was located. Nolf was credited with being the founder of New Bethlehem.
“The 200 Block extends from McCauley’s Service Station up to the First Baptist Church on the north side, and on the south side, from A-Plus to the First National Bank building, where the library originally was,” she reported. “Town leaders had great expectations for the future development of this block as the dirt main street was replaced with a brick roadway and concrete block sidewalks.”
In addition to Bain and Shilling, other presenters during the program included historical society board members Adam Cordwell, Amanda Coon, Judy Williams and Debbie Huffman, as well as library director Jaylene Onufer and board member Phyllis Howard, and Adele Smith from The Leader-Vindicator.
“It was nice to see so many different people step up and want to take part in the tour,” Huffman said, pointing to the age range of the speakers who participated Monday evening. “History belongs to and influences people of all ages in the community.”
Huffman further said that everyone in the community should be thankful that Northwest Bank donated the building for $1 to the Historical Society to continue the legacy of New Bethlehem.
“We encourage [anyone] to come to meetings, share your stories and bring in memorabilia to share with others,” she said. “We’re very excited as a board to have this opportunity to keep history alive in our community and to make sure we’re telling others, our children, their children, about what this town was and what it could be.”
Huffman added that Monday’s tour only covered a small sample of the sites described in Andrews’ book and said that future tours of the downtown and other areas of New Bethlehem could be possible.
“We could do different blocks and learn about different places,” she said. “There is so much history in this little town.”
“Business Center Recollections” by Tom T. Andrews Jr. is available at the History Center for anyone who wants to know more about other historic buildings along Broad Street.