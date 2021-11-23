HARRISBURG – The number of new coronavirus cases and deaths attributed to COVID-19 continued to surge over the past six days.
Three new virus-related deaths were reported since last Tuesday in Clarion County, pushing the county’s pandemic death toll to 135. The number of cases in the county leapt from 5,463 to 5,704 in the past six days as well.
Armstrong County, which reported 10 new deaths a week earlier, recorded another seven COVID-19 deaths in the past six days as totals in the county reached 223. The county’s caseload increased from 9,699 to 10,061 in just six days.
Butler County experienced the largest surge in the area, as 13 new deaths were reported in the past six days, moving the county’s pandemic death totals to 541. Cases jumped from 27,114 to 28,007 over the same time span.
Eight new deaths were recorded in the last six days in Venango County, which has lost 160 residents to COVID-19 during the pandemic. Cases in the county increased from 7,277 to 7,697.
Jefferson County reported seven coronavirus-related deaths in the past six days, pushing the county’s totals to 140. The number of cases also increased from 5,687 to 5,899.
And in Forest County, two deaths were added to the county death toll, which now stands at 28. Cases in the county went from 1,663 to 1,721 in the past six days.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that between Thursday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 21, there were 17,445 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total cases to 1,691,773.
There are currently 3,097 individuals hospitalized in the state with COVID-19. Of that number, 734 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Locally, Clarion Hospital reported on Monday that it was treating 16 patients for COVID-19, while six were in the intensive care unit. At Butler Memorial Hospital, there were 45 COVID-19 patients as of Monday, with eight in the ICU.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 12-18 increased to 11.7 percent.
Between Thursday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 21, there were 106 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 32,931 deaths.
According to the CDC, as of Sunday, 73.6 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. Vaccine providers have administered 15,019,748 total vaccine doses. A total of 125,886 pediatric vaccine doses (ages 5-11) have been administered.
Across the state, 6,577,097 people are fully vaccinated.